Japan to widen extent of defense spending over Taiwan Strait tensions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan is contemplating reorganizing how it classifies spending on defense to include a broader framework amid a changing security landscape within the region, including a possible Taiwan conflict.

Nikkei reported that under the new scheme, which would go into effect from fiscal year 2023, the annual budget allotted to the Ministry of Defense would be included with other security-related programs under other ministries and agencies. The proposed changes come as Tokyo faces increased national security worries from China, Russia, and North Korea, while the U.S. has also been pushing Japan to upgrade its defensive capabilities, the report said.

Military spending in Japan currently focuses on upgrading equipment. The new changes would include a broader range of programs, bringing it more in line with American and European defense spending.

Tokyo currently classifies the defense budget as spending under the Ministry of Defense, with the government in 1976 limiting it to 1% of GDP, Nikkei said. Although the cap was eliminated from the 1987 fiscal budget, defense spending has hovered around the 1% mark.

If China were to attempt an invasion of Taiwan, the Japanese or U.S. military could use civilian airports or ports to transport Japanese citizens back to the country. However, maintenance of these facilities is classified as public works projects handled under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, per Nikkei.

Japan also needs to fund civilian drone research and cyber technology as dual-use technologies, so a new budget framework could allow the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry and the Cabinet Office to make subsidies available for this type of defense-related research, Nikkei noted.

NATO, for example, includes a wide range of expenses under defense spending, including the coast guard and peacekeeping operations. In Japan, the coast guard gets funding from the land ministry, while peacekeeping missions are taken care of by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cabinet Office.

Nikkei said the government plans to make a list of items that can be claimed under defense spending. It also plans to discuss the topic at an expert panel, which is slated to have its first meeting in September.