Taiwan People’s Party surges to second place in opinion poll

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With just two months left until local elections, the Taiwan People’s Party is surging into second place, past the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and right behind the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), an opinion poll said Friday (Sept. 16).

In the survey, the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) found that the TPP saw its support increase to 20.9%, up from 13.4% in a similar poll conducted in August. Over the same period, support for the DPP fell from 30.2% to 22.4%, leaving it just 1.5% ahead of the TPP.

Even though the KMT only dropped from 16.5% to 15.4%, the rise in TPP support meant it fell from second to third place in the ranking of political parties, UDN reported.

Two smaller groups saw their popularity gain ground, according to the TPOF survey. The New Power Party (NPP) rose from 2.1% in August to 6.4% in September, while the Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) surged from 1.3% to 5.9%.

TPOF Chairman Ying-lung You (游盈隆) said that overall, the “green” camp was 2.17 times larger than the “blue” camp, but the DPP had reached its lowest point since its chairperson, Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), won the 2016 presidential election. He said the performances of both the DPP and the KMT in the latest survey amounted to a warning than they should seek out the middle ground and recruit moderate and centrist voters for the Nov. 26 local elections.