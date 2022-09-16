Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/09/16 14:41
People sit at a terrace bar next to a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in central London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest...
The cortege carrying the coffin of late Queen Elizabeth II, arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Britain's longest-reignin...
A guard marches outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stab...
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, look at the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, S...
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried inside Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster H...
People sitting in Hyde Park, London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 watch screens broadcasting the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buck...
A man walks in a queue to pay respect to late Queen Elizabeth II who's body is lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022...
Men escape a bull during the 'Toro de la Vega' bull festival in Tordesillas, near Valladolid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Hundreds of people have ...
People are crushed in a stampede as security forces attempt to push them back, as they force their way into Kasarani stadium where the inauguration of...
Winnie Keben sits on her bed at Meisori village in Baringo County, Kenya, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Keben lost her leg to a crocodile attack, and that...
Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl celebrates by spraying cava on the podium after winning La Vuelta cycling race in Madrid, Spain, Sun...
A field is covered with craters left by the shelling close to Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Ukrainian troops piled pressure...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a selfie with a police officer after attending a national flag-raising ceremony in the freed Izium, ...
A Ukrainian soldier helps a wounded fellow soldier on the road in the freed territory in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Ukrainia...
Maria, center, hugs her parents Marina and Alexander during their first meeting after seven months since the beginning of the war in the recently reta...
A full moon sets behind the Suleymaniye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

SEPT. 9-15, 2022

This was the first week without Queen Elizabeth II, and AP photographers bore witness to the end of an era and preparations for a majestic funeral.

From the fight over the retaken Ukrainian territory of Izium to the victory of Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel in “La Vuelta” and the inauguration of Kenya’s new president, William Ruto, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by chief photographer for Africa Jerome Delay.

