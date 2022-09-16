AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Men escape a bull during the 'Toro de la Vega' bull festival in Tordesillas, near Valladolid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Hundreds of people have ... Men escape a bull during the 'Toro de la Vega' bull festival in Tordesillas, near Valladolid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Hundreds of people have taken part in a centuries-old Spanish bull-chasing festival, but under orders once again that the animal should not be harmed with spears or darts. The Toro de La Vega festival in the northcentral town of Tordesillas traditionally saw the bull speared to death by revelers who chased it from the town to outlying fields on horseback and on foot. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)