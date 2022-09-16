Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan People’s Party surges to second place in opinion poll

DPP leads TPP by only 1.5%, KMT falls to 3rd place

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/16 15:49
TPP Chairman and Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je. 

TPP Chairman and Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With two months left until local elections, the Taiwan People’s Party is surging into second place, past the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and right behind the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), an opinion poll said Friday (Sept. 16).

In the survey, the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) found the TPP saw its support increase to 20.9%, up from 13.4% in a similar poll conducted in August. Over the same period, support for the DPP fell from 30.2% to 22.4%, leaving it just 1.5% ahead of the TPP.

Even though the KMT only dropped from 16.5% to 15.4%, the rise in TPP support meant it fell from second to third place in the ranking of political parties, UDN reported.

Two smaller groups saw gains in popularity, according to the TPOF survey. The New Power Party (NPP) rose from 2.1% in August to 6.4% in September, while the Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) surged from 1.3% to 5.9%.

TPOF Chairman Ying-lung You (游盈隆) said that overall, the “green” camp was 2.17 times larger than the “blue” camp, but the DPP had reached its lowest point since its chairperson, Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), won the 2016 presidential election. He said the performances of both the DPP and the KMT in the latest survey amounted to a warning that they should seek out the middle ground and recruit moderate and centrist voters for the Nov. 26 local elections.
Taiwan People's Party
TPP
DPP
KMT
November 26 elections
local elections
opinion poll
Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation
TPOF
Ying-lung You

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese threat becomes a factor in Taiwan's election campaigns
Chinese threat becomes a factor in Taiwan's election campaigns
2022/09/16 02:02
Delegation from Taiwan’s DPP asks for Japanese support on CPTPP
Delegation from Taiwan’s DPP asks for Japanese support on CPTPP
2022/09/14 15:26
Epidemic prevention platforms instrumental to outcome of Taiwan’s upcoming elections: Scholar
Epidemic prevention platforms instrumental to outcome of Taiwan’s upcoming elections: Scholar
2022/09/13 21:58
If this year's Taiwan elections were normal, KMT would win big, but this year is strange
If this year's Taiwan elections were normal, KMT would win big, but this year is strange
2022/09/13 07:09
Taiwan eatery displays free campaign ads for candidates who are regular customers
Taiwan eatery displays free campaign ads for candidates who are regular customers
2022/09/13 06:44