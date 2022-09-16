Alexa
Taiwan’s Foxconn diversifies in India

Bharat FIH ventures into EVs, 5G, car parts

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/16 14:06
Foxconn's India subsidiary Bharat FIH emphasizes diversification. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, said Friday (Sept. 16) it was diversifying its operations in India.

Bharat FIH Limited (BFIH), an Indian subsidiary of the group, planned to venture into high-growth areas to provide electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM) to original equipment manufacturers, CNA reported.

The diversification includes machine parts, electric vehicles (EVs), television, telecommunications, and true wireless stereo. Instability in the supply of chipsets for electronic products in India is expected to be resolved by year’s end, the company said.

BFIH is also pursuing 5G opportunities in India while exporting smartphones to the Middle East. While known mostly for the production of iPhones in China, Foxconn has expanded its activities in India, recently launching a semiconductor joint venture with Vedanta Ltd., Reuters recently reported.

Turning to other markets, Foxconn said Fushan Technology in Vietnam had already moved into the era of diversified manufacturing, as it was involved in the supply chain for EVs, car parts, music equipment, smartphones, and flat-screen computers.

A unit in Dallas, Texas, has moved into the business of after-sales service for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as the drone market is expected to grow substantially over the next few years.
