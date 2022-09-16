Alexa
Taiwan launches youth engagement initiative in Kosovo to fight unemployment

Project helps Kosovar youth find internships at local universities, companies

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/16 12:26
TAIPEI (Taiwan) — Taiwan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) jointly launched a private sector youth engagement initiative in Pristina, Kosovo on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The project matches local major universities and private companies with Kosovar youth to provide them with internships, per CNA. Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠), Taiwan's representative to Hungary, said he wanted to help Kosovar enter the workplace.

The representative said the youth unemployment rate in Kosovo is as high as 49%, and is an urgent issue.

Liu mentioned that Neil Taylor, director of EBRD’s Kosovo office, thanked Taiwan for providing financial resources, according to CNA. Taiwan has provided 500,000 euros (NT$15.65 million) to promote related programs in four countries, including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo, Liu said.

He emphasized that "Taiwan can help and is helping," and explained that Taiwan's industries are developed, and the country is a peace-loving and trustworthy member of the international community. Taiwan is not only a donor, but also a partner in Kosovo's national development, and looks forward to assisting Kosovo youth in realizing their potential, Liu said.

The representative pointed out that in the past, Taiwan jointly established a green energy fund with EBRD through the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund to promote clean energy in Kosovo and has also funded employment programs for Kosovar women.
