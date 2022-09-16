President Tsai Ing-wen lauds ties with Central American allies

TAIPEI (Taiwan) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Sept. 15) highlighted Taiwan’s ties with Guatemala and Honduras during a celebration commemorating the 201st anniversary of Central American Independence.

September 15 marks the day the 1821 Act of Independence of Central America was signed by a group of nations that included present-day Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and the Mexican state of Chiapas. They were collectively known as the Kingdom of Guatemala during Spanish rule.

Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and El Salvador broke diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 2007, 2021, and 2018, respectively.

Tsai praised the people of Central America for resisting oppression and fighting for freedom 201 years ago. She said Taiwanese “very much identify with this, and profoundly appreciate and cherish our hard-won freedom and democracy,” having fought for democracy themselves.

Noting the expansion of authoritarianism around the world, the president said it is “all the more meaningful” to celebrate Central America’s independence alongside Honduras and Guatemala.

Tsai mentioned the foreign ministry trade mission to the two nations in July to bolster cooperation with key industries, as well as her meeting with Central American Bank for Economic Integration Executive President Dante Mossi during his visit to Taiwan.

The president said Taiwan will continue to work with its Central American allies to “ensure that we all make the most of the global economic recovery.” “Together, we will promote economic restructuring, advance women’s economic empowerment, and strengthen cross-sector exchanges,” she added.

Tsai also said Taiwan will further strengthen cooperation with other like-minded partners to “create regional prosperity and jointly safeguard our deeply held values and freedom-loving way of life.”

Honduran President Xiaomara Castro said in a pre-recorded video message that her administration is “based on respect to the constitution, to human rights, and self-determination of the people.” She called on Hondurans to "build a world that does not destroy nature and where the equality of human beings is possible in conditions of dignity and liberty.”

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, who also recorded a video message, said his nation cherishes “democracy and the development of life” and called Tsai one of his country’s “greatest friends and allies.”

“Taiwan has played an essential role in the development and progress of Guatemala in modern history,” he said. Giammattei promised to continue making his nation a “prosperous, safe, free, sovereign, and independent” one.

Honduras Ambassador to Taiwan Harold Burgos said in a speech that “friendship has no borders” and Taiwan will always have friends in Central America that are “united by historical ties of solidarity and cooperation.”

The event, held in Taipei, saw around 300 guests in attendance and featured cultural performances.