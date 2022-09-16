Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China's WZ-7 Soaring Dragon drone spotted for 1st time in Taiwan's ADIZ

26 Chinese military aircraft, including 2 drone types detected around Taiwan

  245
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/16 10:43
Guizhou WZ-7 Soaring Dragon. (Weibo, Baiweiflight image)

Guizhou WZ-7 Soaring Dragon. (Weibo, Baiweiflight image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military tracked five Chinese warships and 26 Chinese military aircraft around Taiwan on Thursday (Sept. 15), and among two different types of military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) detected was the WZ-7 Soaring Dragon, which was spotted for the first time in Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced that as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, 26 Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft and five ships had been detected around Taiwan. Of these, two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets and two Xi’an JH-7 fighter bombers crossed the median line; one Guizhou BZK-007 drone flew just off the southwestern edge of the median line; and four Shenyang J-16 fighters, one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane, and one Guizhou WZ-7 Soaring Dragon entered the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ.

Taiwan's Air Force responded by sending combat air patrol planes, broadcasting radio warnings, and tracking the Chinese aircraft with land-based anti-aircraft missiles.

The appearance of the WZ-7 is notable because this is the first time it has been spotted intruding in Taiwan's ADIZ, according to MND data. The WZ-7 Soaring Dragon is a high-altitude long endurance UAV that has a similar configuration and function to the Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk.

The appearance of the BZK-007 and WZ-7 follows a pattern of increasing intrusions by Chinese drones into Taiwan's ADIZ. It is not yet clear whether China is shifting its incursions in the ADIZ from manned to unmanned aircraft or planning a blend of both.

China's WZ-7 Soaring Dragon drone spotted for 1st time in Taiwan's ADIZ
Map shows incursions by Chinese military aircraft over median line and into ADIZ. (MND image)
ADIZ
ADIZ incursion
UAV
UAVs
drone
drones
Chinese drones
BZK-007 drone
WZ-7 Soaring Dragon
PLAAF

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country
2022/09/14 20:47
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/09/14 09:47
Taiwan fires shots at Chinese drone over Cao Yu Island
Taiwan fires shots at Chinese drone over Cao Yu Island
2022/09/13 11:23
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2022/09/13 10:02
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
2022/09/12 09:50