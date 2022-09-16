Virginia looks for in-state supremacy against Old Dominion

Old Dominion (1-1) at Virginia (1-1), 2 p.m., ET (ACC Network).

Line: Virginia is favored by 8 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Virginia leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Virginia looks to bounce back from a listless performance at Illinois when QB Brennan Armstrong, an outside Heisman Trophy contender, had a brutal day. Armstrong is approaching several career records at Virginia and could relegate the likes of Shaun Moore and Matt Schaub to also-ran status with a big day. ODU is looking for another win over an instate Power Five opponent after beating Virginia Tech to open the season.

KEY MATCHUP

Armstrong against the ODU defense. He threw for more than 400 yards per game last season, but when the passing game wasn't working again Illinois, checked out more than he checked in. Regaining leadership has been a focus.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Old Dominion: WR Ali Jennings. He was the target on the pass interference call that was so costly to Virginia Tech and is a constant deep threat for ODU. Has 13 catches for 332 yards and 3 TDs though two games.

Virginia: RB Mike Hollins. Drew praise from HC Tony Elliott and still seems like the back most likely to turn a short screen pass into a big play. It would be huge for what hopes to be a balanced offense if he can do that this week.

FACTS & FIGURES

ODU is 2-12 against Power Five teams. Both victories came against Virginia Tech. ... Virginia won the lone prior meeting, 28-17, in 2019. ... Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong is 253 yards and four touchdown passes from the Cavaliers' all-time leader in both categories. ... Armstrong's streak of 18 games with a touchdown passes ended against Illinois.

