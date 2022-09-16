New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thursday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|88.91
|89.15
|84.53
|85.10 Down 3.38
|Oct
|88.70
|88.70
|84.09
|84.65 Down 3.40
|Nov
|87.65
|87.99
|83.41
|83.90 Down 3.46
|Dec
|86.82
|87.09
|82.59
|82.96 Down 3.54
|Jan
|85.90
|85.98
|81.72
|82.02 Down 3.59
|Feb
|84.99
|85.16
|80.94
|81.13 Down 3.60
|Mar
|83.72
|84.05
|80.17
|80.32 Down 3.59
|Apr
|82.78
|83.14
|79.43
|79.58 Down 3.57
|May
|82.90
|82.90
|78.76
|78.89 Down 3.52
|Jun
|82.07
|82.07
|78.21
|78.24 Down 3.46
|Jul
|80.77
|81.10
|77.55
|77.62 Down 3.39
|Aug
|80.91
|80.91
|77.00
|77.05 Down 3.32
|Sep
|76.59
|77.03
|76.53
|76.53 Down 3.25
|Oct
|76.03 Down 3.18
|Nov
|79.00
|79.05
|75.47
|75.56 Down 3.12
|Dec
|75.50
|75.75
|75.03
|75.03 Down 3.07
|Jan
|74.52 Down 3.02
|Feb
|76.48
|76.48
|74.03
|74.03 Down 2.96
|Mar
|73.55 Down 2.90
|Apr
|73.13 Down 2.84
|May
|75.28
|75.70
|72.72
|72.74 Down 2.78
|Jun
|73.30
|73.30
|72.30
|72.30 Down 2.73
|Jul
|71.87 Down 2.69
|Aug
|71.47 Down 2.65
|Sep
|71.10 Down 2.60
|Oct
|70.78 Down 2.56
|Nov
|72.70
|73.29
|70.46
|70.47 Down 2.53
|Dec
|70.09 Down 2.48
|Jan
|69.73 Down 2.42
|Feb
|69.37 Down 2.39
|Mar
|69.03 Down 2.36
|Apr
|68.73 Down 2.33
|May
|68.82
|68.82
|68.44
|68.44 Down 2.30
|Jun
|68.80
|68.80
|68.11
|68.11 Down 2.27
|Jul
|67.80 Down 2.23
|Aug
|67.52 Down 2.20
|Sep
|67.26 Down 2.16
|Oct
|67.03 Down 2.13
|Nov
|67.95
|67.95
|66.80
|66.80 Down 2.10
|Dec
|66.48 Down 2.08
|Jan
|66.16 Down 2.08
|Feb
|65.85 Down 2.07
|Mar
|65.57 Down 2.04
|Apr
|65.33 Down 2.00
|May
|65.16 Down 1.96
|Jun
|64.94 Down 1.93
|Jul
|64.68 Down 1.90
|Aug
|64.50 Down 1.87
|Sep
|64.35 Down 1.84
|Oct
|64.16 Down 1.81
|Nov
|64.81
|64.81
|63.97
|63.97 Down 1.78
|Dec
|63.69 Down 1.78
|Jan
|63.36 Down 1.78
|Feb
|63.15 Down 1.78
|Mar
|62.97 Down 1.78
|Apr
|62.73 Down 1.78
|May
|62.53 Down 1.78
|Jun
|62.30 Down 1.77
|Jul
|62.11 Down 1.77
|Aug
|61.93 Down 1.77
|Sep
|61.78 Down 1.77
|Oct
|61.70 Down 1.77
|Nov
|61.85
|61.85
|61.58
|61.58 Down 1.77
|Dec
|61.38 Down 1.77
|Jan
|61.10 Down 1.77
|Feb
|60.87 Down 1.77
|Mar
|60.73 Down 1.76
|Apr
|60.54 Down 1.76
|May
|60.45 Down 1.76
|Jun
|60.38 Down 1.77
|Jul
|60.23 Down 1.77
|Aug
|60.10 Down 1.78
|Sep
|59.94 Down 1.79
|Oct
|59.79 Down 1.79
|Nov
|59.67 Down 1.80
|Dec
|59.50 Down 1.80
|Jan
|59.35 Down 1.80
|Feb
|59.25 Down 1.80
|Mar
|59.16 Down 1.80
|Apr
|59.00 Down 1.80
|May
|58.67 Down 1.80
|Jun
|58.60 Down 1.80
|Jul
|58.48 Down 1.80
|Aug
|58.36 Down 1.80
|Sep
|58.26 Down 1.80
|Oct
|58.15 Down 1.80
|Nov
|58.02 Down 1.80
|Dec
|57.98 Down 1.80
|Jan
|57.91 Down 1.80
|Feb
|57.78 Down 1.80
|Mar
|57.66 Down 1.80
|Apr
|57.53 Down 1.80
|May
|57.45 Down 1.80
|Jun
|57.68 Down 1.80
|Jul
|57.65 Down 1.80
|Aug
|57.62 Down 1.80
|Sep
|57.57 Down 1.80
|Oct
|57.46 Down 1.80
|Nov
|58.81
|58.81
|57.06
|57.06 Down 1.80
|Dec
|57.37 Down 1.80
|Jan
|57.39 Down 1.80
|Feb
|57.41 Down 1.80
|Mar
|57.41 Down 1.80
|Apr
|57.35 Down 1.80
|May
|56.86 Down 1.80
|Jun
|57.24 Down 1.80
|Jul
|57.16 Down 1.80
|Aug
|57.15 Down 1.80
|Sep
|57.17 Down 1.80
|Oct
|57.21 Down 1.80
|Nov
|56.86 Down 1.80
|Dec
|57.17 Down 1.80
|Jan
|57.32 Down 1.80
|Feb
|57.37 Down 1.80
|Mar
|57.39 Down 1.80
|Apr
|57.37 Down 1.80
|May
|57.18 Down 1.80
|Jun
|57.20 Down 1.80
|Jul
|57.18 Down 1.80
|Aug
|57.20 Down 1.80
|Sep
|57.26 Down 1.80
|Oct
|57.36 Down 1.80
|Nov
|57.11 Down 1.80
|Dec
|57.23 Down 1.80
|Jan
|57.40 Down 1.80