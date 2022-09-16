Alexa
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2022/09/16 03:18
New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thursday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 88.91 89.15 84.53 85.10 Down 3.38
Oct 88.70 88.70 84.09 84.65 Down 3.40
Nov 87.65 87.99 83.41 83.90 Down 3.46
Dec 86.82 87.09 82.59 82.96 Down 3.54
Jan 85.90 85.98 81.72 82.02 Down 3.59
Feb 84.99 85.16 80.94 81.13 Down 3.60
Mar 83.72 84.05 80.17 80.32 Down 3.59
Apr 82.78 83.14 79.43 79.58 Down 3.57
May 82.90 82.90 78.76 78.89 Down 3.52
Jun 82.07 82.07 78.21 78.24 Down 3.46
Jul 80.77 81.10 77.55 77.62 Down 3.39
Aug 80.91 80.91 77.00 77.05 Down 3.32
Sep 76.59 77.03 76.53 76.53 Down 3.25
Oct 76.03 Down 3.18
Nov 79.00 79.05 75.47 75.56 Down 3.12
Dec 75.50 75.75 75.03 75.03 Down 3.07
Jan 74.52 Down 3.02
Feb 76.48 76.48 74.03 74.03 Down 2.96
Mar 73.55 Down 2.90
Apr 73.13 Down 2.84
May 75.28 75.70 72.72 72.74 Down 2.78
Jun 73.30 73.30 72.30 72.30 Down 2.73
Jul 71.87 Down 2.69
Aug 71.47 Down 2.65
Sep 71.10 Down 2.60
Oct 70.78 Down 2.56
Nov 72.70 73.29 70.46 70.47 Down 2.53
Dec 70.09 Down 2.48
Jan 69.73 Down 2.42
Feb 69.37 Down 2.39
Mar 69.03 Down 2.36
Apr 68.73 Down 2.33
May 68.82 68.82 68.44 68.44 Down 2.30
Jun 68.80 68.80 68.11 68.11 Down 2.27
Jul 67.80 Down 2.23
Aug 67.52 Down 2.20
Sep 67.26 Down 2.16
Oct 67.03 Down 2.13
Nov 67.95 67.95 66.80 66.80 Down 2.10
Dec 66.48 Down 2.08
Jan 66.16 Down 2.08
Feb 65.85 Down 2.07
Mar 65.57 Down 2.04
Apr 65.33 Down 2.00
May 65.16 Down 1.96
Jun 64.94 Down 1.93
Jul 64.68 Down 1.90
Aug 64.50 Down 1.87
Sep 64.35 Down 1.84
Oct 64.16 Down 1.81
Nov 64.81 64.81 63.97 63.97 Down 1.78
Dec 63.69 Down 1.78
Jan 63.36 Down 1.78
Feb 63.15 Down 1.78
Mar 62.97 Down 1.78
Apr 62.73 Down 1.78
May 62.53 Down 1.78
Jun 62.30 Down 1.77
Jul 62.11 Down 1.77
Aug 61.93 Down 1.77
Sep 61.78 Down 1.77
Oct 61.70 Down 1.77
Nov 61.85 61.85 61.58 61.58 Down 1.77
Dec 61.38 Down 1.77
Jan 61.10 Down 1.77
Feb 60.87 Down 1.77
Mar 60.73 Down 1.76
Apr 60.54 Down 1.76
May 60.45 Down 1.76
Jun 60.38 Down 1.77
Jul 60.23 Down 1.77
Aug 60.10 Down 1.78
Sep 59.94 Down 1.79
Oct 59.79 Down 1.79
Nov 59.67 Down 1.80
Dec 59.50 Down 1.80
Jan 59.35 Down 1.80
Feb 59.25 Down 1.80
Mar 59.16 Down 1.80
Apr 59.00 Down 1.80
May 58.67 Down 1.80
Jun 58.60 Down 1.80
Jul 58.48 Down 1.80
Aug 58.36 Down 1.80
Sep 58.26 Down 1.80
Oct 58.15 Down 1.80
Nov 58.02 Down 1.80
Dec 57.98 Down 1.80
Jan 57.91 Down 1.80
Feb 57.78 Down 1.80
Mar 57.66 Down 1.80
Apr 57.53 Down 1.80
May 57.45 Down 1.80
Jun 57.68 Down 1.80
Jul 57.65 Down 1.80
Aug 57.62 Down 1.80
Sep 57.57 Down 1.80
Oct 57.46 Down 1.80
Nov 58.81 58.81 57.06 57.06 Down 1.80
Dec 57.37 Down 1.80
Jan 57.39 Down 1.80
Feb 57.41 Down 1.80
Mar 57.41 Down 1.80
Apr 57.35 Down 1.80
May 56.86 Down 1.80
Jun 57.24 Down 1.80
Jul 57.16 Down 1.80
Aug 57.15 Down 1.80
Sep 57.17 Down 1.80
Oct 57.21 Down 1.80
Nov 56.86 Down 1.80
Dec 57.17 Down 1.80
Jan 57.32 Down 1.80
Feb 57.37 Down 1.80
Mar 57.39 Down 1.80
Apr 57.37 Down 1.80
May 57.18 Down 1.80
Jun 57.20 Down 1.80
Jul 57.18 Down 1.80
Aug 57.20 Down 1.80
Sep 57.26 Down 1.80
Oct 57.36 Down 1.80
Nov 57.11 Down 1.80
Dec 57.23 Down 1.80
Jan 57.40 Down 1.80