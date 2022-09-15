Ukraine pushes for security guarantees in new world order

John Kirby, press secretary for the US National Security Council, said he had seen a shift in momentum after Ukrainian forces recaptured vast areas in the northeast around the city of Kharkiv in recent days.

Others are more skeptical. Eberhard Zorn, the Bundeswehr's inspector general, sees at best "counterattacks that can be used to win back towns or individual sections of the front, but not to push Russia back on a broad front," as he told German news magazine Focus on Saturday.

It is probably also this sense of relative strength from which the Ukrainian leadership has now presented a security concept for the postwar period. It was presented jointly in Kyiv by Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, and Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former NATO secretary general.

Long-term goal: NATO membership

The fact that Rasmussen worked on it already shows where the journey for Ukraine is supposed to go: in the long term, toward NATO membership. But first, the Ukrainian army is to be equipped and trained for the future so that it can repel further Russian attacks. A group of countries, the paper says, should guarantee Ukraine's security. The following are mentioned as possible guarantor states: the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Poland, Italy, France, Australia, Turkey, and the countries of northern Europe and the Baltic states.

Roderich Kiesewetter, security policy spokesman for Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) called the concept "sensible and realistic as soon as Ukraine has restored its territorial integrity." NATO accession should also "remain a goal for Ukraine," Kiesewetter told DW. Among the guarantor states, in his opinion, should be nuclear powers "so that they also hold the nuclear umbrella over Ukraine. Otherwise, there would be a danger that Russia would continue to act with nuclear threats or blackmail."

For political scientist Johannes Varwick of the University of Halle, the concept is indeed "a sensible consideration for the 'time after.'"

"But the difficulty of security guarantees lies in the fact that, on the one hand, they have to be credible in order to be useful for Ukraine, and on the other hand, they have to be below the binding force of the mutual assistance clause of Article 5 of the NATO treaty in order to be acceptable to Russia," Varwick told DW.

Vague commitments and bad experience

Ukraine has become less modest about its future security over the course of the war. Whereas Kyiv had hinted at the beginning of the war that the country could remain permanently neutral, NATO accession is now seen as essential. At the end of August, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European integration, Olha Stefanishyna, said that only direct membership was now an option for her country.

This insistence was probably also a reaction to the G7 meeting in Germany at the end of June. In their final declaration then, the G7 states expressed their willingness to "agree on long-term security commitments to help Ukraine in its self-defense." When DW asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz if he could be more specific about these security pledges, he replied in a widely shared video: "Yes, I could." And after a grin and a brief pause, added just, "That's it."

Ukraine has already had to learn painfully how little international security pledges, even when formulated in concrete terms, can be worth with the so-called Budapest Memorandum of 1994. In return for handing over their nuclear weapons from the Soviet era, the three former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Belarus and Ukraine received security guarantees from the USA, Britain, and Russia. They were assured of sovereignty and the inviolability of borders. Although the guarantor powers, the US and UK, are today at the forefront of international arms assistance to Ukraine, they have not intervened directly in military terms.

Today, more than ever, Ukraine is pushing to join the Western defense alliance. But political scientist Varwick, in contrast to CDU politician Kiesewetter, believes that this is a mistake, because Russia would never accept it: "We should take the NATO question off the agenda. The NATO accession promise of 2008 was already a mistake, and even today this discussion creates more problems than it solves."

Medvedev: Guarantees would be 'prelude to World War III'

There have been conflicting statements in recent days on whether Russia is now ready for new negotiations after the latest Ukrainian offensive. Russian representatives had sounded out whether negotiations were possible, Stefanishyna told broadcaster France24. But there has been no confirmation of this from Moscow.

Instead, Moscow reacted sharply to the concept of international security guarantees. These would be the "prelude to World War III," said former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. He said they would come close to the mutual assistance obligation under Article 5 of the NATO treaty. If Western countries tried to weaken Russia in this way, "the earth would burn and the concrete would melt" in their own countries, Medvedev threatened.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov even justified the war again by Ukraine's desire for NATO membership. Therefore, "the greatest danger to our country also remains, and thus the reason for the need for the special military operation remains relevant, indeed it becomes even more relevant," Peskov told the Interfax news agency.

Little hope for peace

Chancellor Scholz, who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone for the first time after a three-and-a-half-month break, does not see any willingness to negotiate on the part of Russia, either: "Unfortunately, I cannot tell you that the realization has now grown there that it was a mistake to start this war," Scholz said on Wednesday. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also expressed disillusionment after a phone call with Putin. "It would be naive to think that we are close to the possibility of a peace agreement," he said.

So thoughts about a postwar order are likely to remain pure theory for now. Varwick also believes security guarantees only make sense if they are part of a political solution "supported by both sides out of conviction." But there is no question of that at present. Even in the latest Ukrainian offensive, he does not yet see "a real turning point in the war. Russia continues to have the means and the will to escalate and has not yet exhausted the escalation possibilities."

