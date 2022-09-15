NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|10
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|7
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9
|24
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|20
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|20
|20
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|20
|20
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|22
|28
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|21
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|9
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|24
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|20
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|23
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|21
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|19
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
|Las Vegas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|24
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|20
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|35
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|22
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|19
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|26
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|3
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|26
|27
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|26
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|10
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|7
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|35
|38
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|23
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|Arizona
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|44
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|31
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|19
___
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.