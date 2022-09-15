Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/15 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 31 10
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 20 7
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 9 24
New England 0 1 0 .000 7 20
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 1 .500 20 20
Indianapolis 0 0 1 .500 20 20
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 22 28
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 21
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 24 9
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 26 24
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 20
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 23
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 44 21
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 24 19
Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 17
Las Vegas 0 1 0 .000 19 24
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 21 20
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 38 35
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 28 22
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 3 19
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 27 26
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 19 3
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 26 27
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 24 26
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 10
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 23 7
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 35 38
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 23
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 17 16
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 21 44
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 10 31
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 10 19

Thursday's Games

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.