American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/15 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 87 56 .608 _
Toronto 81 62 .566 6
Tampa Bay 79 63 .556
Baltimore 75 67 .528 11½
Boston 69 74 .483 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 76 65 .539 _
Chicago 73 70 .510 4
Minnesota 71 70 .504 5
Kansas City 57 86 .399 20
Detroit 54 89 .378 23
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 93 50 .650 _
Seattle 80 62 .563 12½
Texas 62 81 .434 31
Los Angeles 61 82 .427 32
Oakland 52 91 .364 41

___

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 2, Detroit 1

Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Oakland 8, Texas 7

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Detroit (Manning 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 3-8) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 4-4) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.