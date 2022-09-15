All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|18
|4
|9
|63
|68
|22
|CF Montréal
|17
|9
|5
|56
|58
|49
|New York
|14
|9
|8
|50
|47
|37
|New York City FC
|13
|11
|7
|46
|51
|39
|Orlando City
|12
|12
|6
|42
|36
|46
|Cincinnati
|10
|8
|12
|42
|54
|49
|Columbus
|9
|7
|14
|41
|40
|35
|Inter Miami CF
|11
|13
|6
|39
|38
|50
|Atlanta
|10
|12
|9
|39
|46
|50
|New England
|9
|11
|11
|38
|44
|47
|Charlotte FC
|11
|17
|2
|35
|35
|46
|Chicago
|9
|14
|8
|35
|33
|42
|Toronto FC
|9
|15
|7
|34
|49
|57
|D.C. United
|7
|18
|6
|27
|32
|62
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|19
|8
|4
|61
|61
|35
|Austin FC
|16
|9
|6
|54
|63
|45
|FC Dallas
|13
|8
|10
|49
|45
|34
|Nashville
|12
|9
|10
|46
|49
|38
|Minnesota United
|13
|12
|6
|45
|45
|45
|Portland
|11
|8
|12
|45
|50
|47
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|10
|10
|43
|38
|41
|LA Galaxy
|11
|12
|7
|40
|47
|46
|Seattle
|12
|15
|3
|39
|43
|40
|Colorado
|10
|12
|9
|39
|43
|52
|Vancouver
|10
|14
|7
|37
|36
|54
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|15
|7
|34
|36
|51
|Houston
|9
|16
|6
|33
|39
|49
|San Jose
|7
|14
|9
|30
|45
|63
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Cincinnati 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Columbus 2, CF Montréal 2, tie
Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 0
LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 1, tie
New York 2, New England 1
Atlanta 4, Toronto FC 2
Cincinnati 6, San Jose 0
Philadelphia 5, Orlando City 1
Chicago 3, Miami 1
Seattle 3, Austin FC 0
FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Sporting Kansas City 0, Houston 0, tie
Colorado 3, Vancouver 1
D.C. United 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
Portland 1, Minnesota 0
CF Montréal 3, Chicago 2
Miami 2, Columbus 1
Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 3, D.C. United 0
Houston 3, New England 1
Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0
Austin FC 3, Real Salt Lake 0
Colorado 2, San Jose 1
Vancouver 3, LA Galaxy 0
New York at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Portland at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.