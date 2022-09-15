Argentina changes 7 for Springboks after All Blacks loss

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's lineup to face South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday was closer to the side which beat New Zealand than the one which lost to the All Blacks.

There were seven changes on Thursday to the XV which lost to New Zealand 53-3 in Hamilton two weeks ago.

But only three to the side from the historic defeat of the All Blacks the week before in Christchurch.

Props Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro and Eduardo Bello take over from Thomas Gallo and Joel Sclavi, who were in the reserves, and Jeronimo de la Fuente was at center instead of Matias Moroni, who was also moved to a backup role.

Tetaz Chaparro and de la Fuente were absent from the New Zealand tour, along with former captain Agustin Creevy, who was brought into the reserves.

The Pumas reserves were shaken up, with only lock Guido Petti retained.

Beside Creevy and the props, back-rower Rodrigo Bruni returns and halves Tomas Cubelli and Benjamin Urdapilleta with Moroni.

___

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Matias Orlando, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Eduardo Bello, Julian Montoya (captain), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro. Reserves: Agustin Creevy, Thomas Gallo, Joel Sclavi, Guido Petti, Rodrigo Bruni, Tomas Cubelli, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Matias Moroni.

___

