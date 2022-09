MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — New Zealand has beaten Australia 39-37 in the fifth round of the Rugby Championship at Marvel Stadium.

New Zealand 39 (Samisoni Taukei'aho 2, Richie Mo'unga, Will Jordan, Jordie Barrett tries; Mo'unga 4 conversions, 2 penalties), Australia 37 (Andrew Kellaway 2, Rob Valetini, Pete Samu tries; Bernard Foley 4 conversions, 2 penalties, Nic White penalty). HT: 10-10