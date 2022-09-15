Taiwan EPA issues air quality warning heading into weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) issued a warning on Thursday evening (Sept. 15) that winds from the west will bring high concentrations of pollutants to Taiwan Thursday and early Friday (Sept. 16).

As of 6:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, twenty-six air quality stations in Taiwan flashed red on the Air Quality Index (AQI). The EPA issued an orange level alert, warning that air quality across western Taiwan will remain poor through Friday, reported UDN.

The primary pollutant is a high concentration of ozone, which will contribute to high levels of smog in some areas on Thursday evening. Current atmospheric conditions can result in high concentrations of the pollutant forming the lower atmosphere.

The EPA also forecasts that winds from the north may also blanket Taiwan in high-ozone air over the weekend, reports CNA. Some areas of Taiwan may experience poor air quality through Sunday (Sept. 18).

The areas set to experience the highest levels of air pollution are southwest Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula along with eastern Hsinchu and Miaoli Counties.

People in areas with orange or red AQI levels should take precautions as well as wear masks and avoid too much strenuous activity outdoors. Those with respiratory problems may want to stay inside.