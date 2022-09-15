Prague Philharmonia to tour Taiwan following China boycott

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After canceling a tour in China following Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib’s pro-Taiwan comments in 2019, the Prague Philharmonia has planned four performances in Taiwan.

CNA reported that the tour was originally planned for last year but was delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak. Hrib thanked Taiwan for inviting the group to perform, saying that due to political coercion, the orchestra had to cancel its performance in China and deal with a lot of trouble afterward.

He said he hoped that the audience in Taiwan would enjoy the concerts and leave with good memories.

The orchestra is set to perform at the National Concert Hall on Oct. 8, the National Taichung Theater on Oct. 9, Pingtung Performing Arts Center on Oct. 10, and the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts on Oct. 11. The concerts will be conducted by Principal Guest Conductor Leos Svarovsky, with Andrew Von Oeyen on the piano.

The performances in Taipei and Pingtung will feature titles including the overture from “The Bartered Bride” by Bedrich Smetana, “Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor,” Op. 18 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, and “Symphony No. 9 in E minor,” Op. 95, B. 178 by Antonin Dvorak while the performances in Taichung and Kaohsiung will feature the overture from “Egmont,” Op. 84 by Ludwig van Beethoven, “Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor,” K.466 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and “Symphony No. 7 in A major,” Op. 92 by Beethoven.

The Prague Philharmonia was founded in 1994 by the late conductor Jiri Belohlavek under the original name Prague Chamber Philharmonia. It has since become one of the most recognized orchestras internationally.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased through Kham Ticket.