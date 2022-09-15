Police officer arrested for running gambling den in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the evening of Sept. 4, police in Shulin, New Taipei busted an underground gambling den, arresting a total of 13 people on the scene.

UDN reported that the alleged proprietor of the gambling operation was a police officer surnamed Chu (朱). The gambling den was operating in an apartment rented by Chu, who had only recently taken up residence in the area.

The officer has reportedly denied committing any crime. Despite his claims of innocence, Chu, along with five others, were referred to the district prosecutor’s office, where they will face charges of corruption, gambling, and possibly drug-related charges. UDN reported that Chu posted bail of NT$50,000 earlier this week.

Officers reportedly received a tip in early August that large groups were gathering to gamble on games like Texas hold-em at the property rented by Chu in the very late evening hours. After several days of surveillance and gathering evidence, the police mounted the sting operation in the early morning of Sept. 15.

Prior to his arrest, the 26-year-old Chu was a highly decorated member of an anti-drug task force in New Taipei’s Xinzhuang District, where he had served from early 2020 until May of this year. After several months with the First Special Police Corps, Chu applied to be transferred back to New Taipei. He took up residence in Shulin District in early August.

After Chu was arrested, he was given a major demerit by the National Police Agency. If he is prosecuted and found guilty, he will receive a second major demerit and be summarily dismissed from the police force.