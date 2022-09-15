Brown Hydrogen Market Size Analysis 2022 Insights, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2030

Global Brown Hydrogen Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Brown Hydrogen can be defined as hydrogen obtained through burning of coal or lignite. In steel industry Hydrogen is utilized for reducing iron oxide and as fuel for heating applications. It is also used in Oil & Chemicals industry to convert heavy petroleum fractions into lighter products and to remove sulphur, nitrogen and metals from many petroleum fractions. The rising crude oil demand globally and availability of raw materials and less cost of production as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the global demand for crude oil was estimated at 91 million barrels per day and this amount is projected to grow to around 103.2 million barrels per day by 2025. Furthermore, strategic initiatives such as commencement of production site would influence the growth of Brown Hydrogen market. For instance, in March 2021, A consortium by Japanese-Australian companies commenced the production of hydrogen from brown coal in a USD 388 million pilot project in Australia. The Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC) Pilot Project developed by consortium comprising Kawasaki Heavy Industries, J-POWER, Iwatani, Marubeni, AGL and Sumitomo and supported by the Victorian, Australian and Japanese governments. Also, growing demand for private cloud and increasing Brown Hydrogen applications across network segments are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high carbon footprint associated with coal gasification process and growing focus towards renewable energy-based hydrogen impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Brown Hydrogen Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the wide availability of raw materials and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of oil and gas sector and recent initiatives from leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Brown Hydrogen Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Air Products

Air Liquide

Sasol

Sinopec

Iwatani Corp

J-Power

Bloom Energy Corporation

Shell

PetroChina Company Limited

CNOOC Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Coal Gasification with Carbon Capture Storage

Coal Gasification without Carbon Capture Storage

By End-Use Industry

Refining

Chemicals

Iron and Steel

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

