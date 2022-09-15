Unrest in Haiti forces Taiwan embassy staff to work from home

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Staff at the Taiwan embassy in Haiti have been asked to work from home amid violent incidents across the Caribbean ally, reports said Thursday (Sept. 15).

The unrest intensified after the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, with riots and gang warfare erupting in several parts of the country. Hundreds of people died during violent clashes in July this year, while two reporters were killed while they were working in a gang-controlled area of the capital Port-au-Prince Sunday (Sept. 11).

As a preventive safety measure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) asked embassy staff to work from home for the time being. Taiwanese citizens living and working in Haiti are safe, but have been advised to be careful and to stay indoors, CNA reported.

Many other embassies in the country have also suspended services amid widespread protests against oil prices, while there have been reports of attacks on foreign missions.