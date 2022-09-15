Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Major wildfire in southwestern France no longer spreading

By Associated Press
2022/09/15 16:15
This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a fireman battling against a wildfire on a fire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, ...
This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a fireman battling in a wildfire on a fire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Tuesd...
This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a plane dropping liquid on a fire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Tuesday Sept.1...
This photo provided Tuesday Sept.13, 2022 by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12,...
This photo provided Tuesday Sept.13, 2022 by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12,...
This photo provided Tuesday Sept.13, 2022 by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a fireman battling against a forest fire near the village of Saumos, southw...
This photo provided Tuesday Sept.13, 2022 by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12,...
This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows firemen trying to pull off a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sep...
This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12, 2022. New wildfires r...
This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows firemen trying to pull off a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sep...

This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a fireman battling against a wildfire on a fire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, ...

This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a fireman battling in a wildfire on a fire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Tuesd...

This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a plane dropping liquid on a fire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Tuesday Sept.1...

This photo provided Tuesday Sept.13, 2022 by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12,...

This photo provided Tuesday Sept.13, 2022 by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12,...

This photo provided Tuesday Sept.13, 2022 by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a fireman battling against a forest fire near the village of Saumos, southw...

This photo provided Tuesday Sept.13, 2022 by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12,...

This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows firemen trying to pull off a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sep...

This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12, 2022. New wildfires r...

This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows firemen trying to pull off a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sep...

PARIS (AP) — A major wildfire that ravaged forests in southwestern France stopped spreading Thursday, according to local authorities.

The prefecture of the Gironde region said the wildfire has burned more than 37 square kilometers (14 square miles) since Monday, leading to the evacuation of 1,840 people.

Over 1,000 firefighters, six Canadair aircrafts, three Dash planes and two helicopters have been fighting the flames.

A series of heat waves has compounded a critical drought that has hit much of Europe this summer, creating prime wildfire conditions.

More than 646 square kilometers (249 square miles) of forest has burned so far this year in France, more than any other year in the past decade, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

The touristic Gironde region was hit in July and August by giant wildfires that forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents and vacationers.