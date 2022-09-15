Lights out for San Want Hotel in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — San Want Hotel in Taipei will close its doors on Thursday (Sept. 15) night after nearly half a century.

Located in the once boisterous commercial district in the east of the capital, San Want was established in 1976 under other names and has been operated by Want Want Holdings Limited since 2002. Want Want is a major food manufacturer and a well-known brand in Taiwan.

According to a statement from the hotel, it will be revamped in a long-overdue rejuvenation project. It will reemerge as both an office building and a shopping center, which will have 27 floors above ground and 6 basement floors.

During its peak years, San Want was one of the top three hotels in Taiwan that boasted the highest occupancy rates, it said. Its restaurant, Chao Ping Ji, famed for the Chiuchow cuisine originating in Guangdong Province, and Pozzo Bakery, will be relocated.

Taipei has seen the closures of more than ten old hotels in recent years as part of an urban renewal initiative. Also to be given a new lease on life include Leofoo Hotel, Taipei Fullerton Hotel, Ambassador Hotel Taipei, and the Sherwood Taipei, wrote UDN.