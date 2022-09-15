Origen Applies to Increase Its Lithium Land Package in Argentina

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2022 - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that it has applied to increase its lithium land package in La Rioja Province, Argentina by over 28,000 hectares. If approved, the Los Sapitos Lithium Project would be over 75,000 hectares in size.



The new claim applications were the result of a comprehensive regional review of satellite imagery to identify signatures similar to those where the Company obtained favourable exploration results that were recently reported (see news release dated September 9, 2022). The new claim areas exhibit both clay and evaporite mineral signatures that may indicate the presence of near surface brine and hot spring activity.



"We are looking forward to returning to the field on this project. We are confident that the methods our team is utilising are a potential game changer for identifying new prospective lithium targets," states Gary Schellenberg, Company CEO.



The Company is in the final stages of planning for its upcoming exploration program on its existing claims that is expected to commence this fall.



Upcoming Program



The next phase of work will have the exploration team continue ground based mapping and systematic sampling of not only brines, but also investigate the extent and characteristics of lithium-bearing clays prior to focussing on a regional geophysical gravity survey. The gravity survey will be used to identify controlling structures, basement shape and potential brine traps under cover within the basins. This program will also provide ground truthing for planned remote sensing and/or a hyperspectral airborne surveys of the claims to apply mapping and prospectivity recognition across the project area.



About the Los Sapitos Lithium Belt



The Company's claim package currently totals 48,325 hectares (ha) and is centered on known salars (dry salt lakes).



The belts tectonic setting, geothermal activity and observed brine chemistry are similar to that of the Lithium Triangle to the north and give rise to the potential for discovering structural traps for lithium-bearing aquifers at depth. The area is also host to vast alluvial sand and clay deposits that have never been investigated for their lithium content. Very limited exploration for lithium has occurred within the project area. Ulexite (a boron evaporite mineral) has also been identified throughout the belt and indicates that concentrated boron-bearing brines have been present, which is an indicator of lithium prospectivity.



John Harrop, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release. Mr. Harrop is employed by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. He is not independent of the Company as defined in NI 43-101.



About Origen



Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base, precious metal, and lithium properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, a 100% interest in the Middle Ridge gold project and a 100% interest in 20 lithium prospects in Newfoundland.



