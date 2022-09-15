7-Eleven Launches ‘Sik Tak Fan La’ Charity Programme to Support Pei Ho Counterparts Targeting to Raise HKD2,000,000 to Feed Those in Need

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 September 2022 - The number of people living in poverty in Hong Kong has risen significantly these past few years. There are 1.65 million people, or 24% of the total population, now living below the poverty line. This means that almost 1 in every 4 people in Hong Kong is living in poverty. According to the latest Hong Kong Poverty Situation Report, there are over 580,000 elderly people in poverty, including 210,000 who live alone. Many grassroots have lost their jobs and a stable income as a result of the pandemic and are struggling financially. The number of people in need of immediate emergency assistance is increasing.





7-Eleven has served Hong Kong for over 40 years and is committed to giving back to the communities it operates in during times of need. 7-Eleven has been supporting Pei Ho Counterparts–a social enterprise founded by Mr Chan Cheuk-ming popularly known as Ming Gor, in Sham Shui Po since 2017. Pei Ho Counterparts has been a longstanding charity partner of 7-Eleven for many years now and the money raised will go towards providing free meals and supplies to the elderly, homeless people, and grassroots families in need.



Mr Choo Peng Chee, Chief Executive Officer of DFI Retail North Asia, presents a 'Sik Tak Fan La' plaque to Ming Gor to kick off the programme. (From left: Hello Gor, Ming Gor from Pei Ho Counterparts, Mr Choo Peng Chee, Chief Executive Officer of DFI Retail North Asia, Mr Alex Liu, Managing Director of 7-Eleven Hong Kong & Macau)

7-Eleven is pleased to announce the launch of 'Sik Tak Fan La' Charity Programme today (15 September). 'Sik Tak Fan La' means "the meal is ready to serve" in Cantonese. We want to involve the public in the shared mission of 7-Eleven and Pei Ho Counterparts and are committed to offering ready-to-eat meals to our customers as well as providing free meals to the underprivileged. Through 'Sik Tak Fan La' Charity Programme, HKD0.5 will be donated to Pei Ho Counterparts for each designated 7-SELECT meal box sold in 7-Eleven stores. And we target to raise HKD2,000,000 to support Pei Ho Counterparts, which is equivalent to providing over 80,000 meal boxes and supporting 5 months of food assistance to those in need.



'Helping to Feed Those in Need': Donating $0.5 for Every 7-SELECT Meal Box Sold



Starting from today, HKD0.5 will be donated to Pei Ho Counterparts for each designated 7-SELECT meal box sold in 7-Eleven stores in Hong Kong. The money raised will be given to Pei Ho Counterparts to help them distribute free meals and supplies to those in need. The programme will last for a year to enable more members of the public to take part.



Connecting Those Most in Need with Donors Through Our Extensive Store Network



7-Eleven has the largest retail network in Hong Kong with over 1,000 stores and is an integral part of the neighbourhoods it serves. It understands that its customers and the community want to actively help the less fortunate. This programme makes use of 7-Eleven's store network as a platform to connect people who want to donate with beneficiaries, enabling the public to provide ongoing support to Pei Ho Counterparts.



Mr Choo Peng Chee, Chief Executive Officer of DFI Retail North Asia, said, "As part of the Hong Kong community and as organisation that prioritises corporate social responsibility, we are committed to contributing to society. The ongoing continuous COVID-19 outbreak has caused severe impact, especially among grassroots citizens. 7-Eleven and Pei Ho Counterparts share the same belief. We are inspired by Ming Gor's dedication to serving the community and have been partnering with Pei Ho Counterparts since 2017. With 7-Eleven's extensive stores network, we believe we can create a stronger bond with the neighbourhoods we serve and make a real difference, with the launch of this yearlong CSR programme that targets to raise HKD$2,000,000 for Pei Ho Counterparts."



Mr Chan Cheuk-ming, the founder of Pei Ho Counterparts, said, "I am very concerned about the adverse impact created by the ongoing pandemic. The increasing costs and growing need for our services put a lot of pressure on our operations. I am incredibly grateful for 7-Eleven's continuous support of our work and their hands-on involvement at every stage. I am sure that their passion and care have touched the hearts of many. The donations raised by 'Sik Tak Fan La' Charity Programme will be an important, stable and ongoing source of support for our daily operations and enable us to give greater help to the community. I sincerely hope that more people will support 'Sik Tak Fan La' Charity Programme!"



Volunteers once again handed out festive meal boxes and supplies in Sham Shui Po



7-Eleven and Pei Ho Counterparts have always shared the same vision to give back to the community and have together distributed approximately 250,000 meal boxes to those in need since 2017. 7-Eleven's volunteer team made up of its own team members along with volunteers from Pei Ho Counterparts regularly visit homeless people and elderly people living alone in the community. They handed out meal boxes, bottled water and goodie bags for Mid-Autumn Festival. Ming Gor, the founder of Pei Ho Counterparts, visited Tung Chau Street Park in Sham Shui Po and the Fu Cheong Estate together with the 7-Eleven volunteer team on 3 September to distribute meals and supplies to lend a helping hand to the less fortunate and provide much-needed support.



Details of 'Sik Tak Fan La' Charity Programme





From 15 September 2022, HKD0.5 will be donated to Pei Ho Counterparts for each designated 7-SELECT meal box sold. The programme will last for one year and applies to designated 7-SELECT meal boxes excluding pasta items. To show our gratitude for their generosity, customers will receive a 'Sik Tak Fan La' thank you receipt every time they buy a 7-SELECT meal box. On 'Double Up Day', the 11th day of every month, the donation will be doubled from HKD0.5 to HKD1 for every designated 7-SELECT meal box sold. An official website ( https://www.711donation.com ) will be launched to show the number of meal boxes sold and the real-time amount of donations, so that donors can keep track of the programme's progress.

Designated 7-SELECT meal boxes include:Coconut Curry Chicken Rice, Rice with Curry Chicken in Hainanese Style, Steamed Rice with Pork Ribs & Chicken Feet, Steamed Rice with Dried Squid & Pork Patty, Baked Pork Chop & Tomato with Fried Rice, Yeung Chow Fried Rice, Spicy Eggplant with Minced Pork Rice, Rice with Pork & Preserved Vegetable.The programme will include more meal boxes in the future so please stay tuned.Please refer here for more pictures and visuals.Hashtag: #7-Eleven

About 7-Eleven Hong Kong & Macau

7-Eleven Hong Kong & Macau are part of DFI Retail Group. The first 7-Eleven store opened in Hong Kong in 1981 followed by an expansion to Macau in 2005. Today, 7-Eleven is the leading convenience store with the largest retail network ─ comprising more than 1000 stores in Hong Kong and Macau. At 7-Eleven, delivering a convenient and fresh experience is the core of our existence. Our team always puts our customers first and we serve them with care and passion.





About Pei Ho Counterparts

Mr Chan Cheuk-ming, popularly known as Ming Gor, opened the Pei Ho Barbecue Restaurant on Pei Ho Street in Sham Shui Po back in the 1980s. He started by working with community organisations distributing free meal boxes to those in need in Sham Shui Po. He then founded the social enterprise Pei Ho Counterparts in 2014, which distributes meal boxes to underprivileged groups such as homeless people, the elderly and low-income families and sells meal vouchers with the help of various companies and organisations. Pei Ho Counterparts also collaborates with other restaurants to provide ongoing support to those in need living in other districts of Hong Kong.



