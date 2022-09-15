Wistron breaks ground on US$2.5bn R&D complex in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Wistron held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday (Sept. 13) for an LCD research and development facility in Kaohsiung.

Wistron plans to build the facility in three phases at the Cianjhen Technology Industrial Park located in the southern part of Kaohsiung, according to CNA. The R&D facility is expected to cost about NT$2.482 billion (US$79.69 billion) and create around 7,000 jobs.

The company plans to build a dormitory for employees and two office buildings in the industrial park, with construction expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2030. The facility will focus on research and development of automotive, medical, industrial, and Internet of Things liquid crystal display products.

Winston said that after completion the R&D facility could help generate up to NT$55 billion within five years. The company also noted that it had invested upwards of NT$13 billion in Kaohsiung over the past two years.