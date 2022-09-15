Taiwan sends 3-member delegation to state funeral of Japan PM Abe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is sending Taiwan-Japan Relations Association (TJRA) Chairman Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), and the country’s envoy in Tokyo Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) to the state funeral of assassinated Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, the Presidential Office said Thursday (Sept. 15).

The funeral has been scheduled for Sept. 27, with personalities including United States Vice President Kamala Harris, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel expected to attend.

Su also served as speaker of the Legislative Yuan, while Hsieh is a former premier, so all three delegation members have had high-ranking positions in Taiwan’s government and maintained close relations with Abe and with other prominent Japanese politicians during their careers, according to the Presidential Office.

A spokesman praised the late prime minister of Japan for his contributions to the positive development of relations with Taiwan and for his role in promoting the concept of an Indo-Pacific community, the Liberty Times reported.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) hoped the visit by the delegation would express the gratitude of the government and people of Taiwan for Abe’s contributions to the bilateral relationship, while also showing that the two countries will continue to protect shared values as well as peace and stability in the region.

After the former prime minister’s murder at an election rally on July 8, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) traveled to Japan to express his condolences. During his trip, he visited Abe’s family home and attended a private funeral.