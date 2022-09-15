Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan sends 3-member delegation to state funeral of Japan PM Abe

TJRA Chairman Su Jia-chyuan, ex-Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng, Envoy Frank Hsieh will represent Taiwan

  108
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/15 16:04
Late Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. (Facebook, Abe Shinzo photo)

Late Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. (Facebook, Abe Shinzo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is sending Taiwan-Japan Relations Association (TJRA) Chairman Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), and the country’s envoy in Tokyo Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) to the state funeral of assassinated Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, the Presidential Office said Thursday (Sept. 15).

The funeral has been scheduled for Sept. 27, with personalities including United States Vice President Kamala Harris, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel expected to attend.

Su also served as speaker of the Legislative Yuan, while Hsieh is a former premier, so all three delegation members have had high-ranking positions in Taiwan’s government and maintained close relations with Abe and with other prominent Japanese politicians during their careers, according to the Presidential Office.

A spokesman praised the late prime minister of Japan for his contributions to the positive development of relations with Taiwan and for his role in promoting the concept of an Indo-Pacific community, the Liberty Times reported.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) hoped the visit by the delegation would express the gratitude of the government and people of Taiwan for Abe’s contributions to the bilateral relationship, while also showing that the two countries will continue to protect shared values as well as peace and stability in the region.

After the former prime minister’s murder at an election rally on July 8, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) traveled to Japan to express his condolences. During his trip, he visited Abe’s family home and attended a private funeral.
Abe Shinzo
Abe Shinzo state funeral
Taiwan-Japan relations
Su Jia-chyuan
Wang Jin-pyng
Frank Hsieh
Taiwan-Japan Relations Association
TJRA
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

Delegation from Taiwan’s DPP asks for Japanese support on CPTPP
Delegation from Taiwan’s DPP asks for Japanese support on CPTPP
2022/09/14 15:26
Taiwan’s MasterChef Junior champion cooks with president, mayoral candidate
Taiwan’s MasterChef Junior champion cooks with president, mayoral candidate
2022/09/11 17:10
China dubs Abe funeral attendance by Taiwan delegates 'political manipulation'
China dubs Abe funeral attendance by Taiwan delegates 'political manipulation'
2022/09/11 11:02
Ex-VP cites humanitarian aid work with Vatican as proof Taiwan can help
Ex-VP cites humanitarian aid work with Vatican as proof Taiwan can help
2022/09/10 16:05
Taiwan's unpredictable 9-in-1 elections: KMT hens and a curiously popular president
Taiwan's unpredictable 9-in-1 elections: KMT hens and a curiously popular president
2022/09/10 10:13