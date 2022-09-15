US secretary of defense blasts China's coercion of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III lambasted Beijing’s intimidation tactics toward Taiwan on Wednesday (Sept. 14) during a meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu.

"Let's be clear, China's coercive actions in the Taiwan Strait, and the waters surrounding Japan are provocative, destabilizing, and aggressive," Austin said. "Our response, together with Japan and our other allies and partners, had been responsible, steady, and resolute."

The defense secretary said the U.S. and Japan “share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order." However, “China's recent aggressive behavior and Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, are serious challenges to that vision," he added.

Austin said the U.S.-Japan alliance is the foundation of Indo-Pacific security and promised to deepen the alliance. He stressed that the U.S.’ commitment to the defense of Japan includes "our commitment to credible and resilient extended deterrence, using the full range of our conventional and nuclear capabilities."

Hamada said that no country has the right to alter the rules-based order. The minister said he wants to partner with the U.S. to enhance the alliance and Japan’s military capabilities.