Global Endpoint Security Market To Develop Strongly And Cross USD 20.12 billion By 2031

Endpoint security is expected to grow by USD 20.12 billion by 2021. The market will extend across all companies over the forecast time thanks to the new BYOD concept.

Growing Demand

This industry is experiencing rapid growth due to the growing need for IT security. Enterprises now focus on risk management policies. This involves establishing a formal risk management framework, assigning risk management responsibility, effective communication and consultation, and maintaining and updating risk management capabilities. Due to the increasing use of BYOD in the COVID-19 crisis, organizations are looking for endpoint security solutions.

Driving Factors

Rising implementation of Bring your own devices to propel growth

Many enterprises now have a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy that allows employees to be flexible. Attackers often target employers’ devices since few organizations offer sufficient security. According to the 2018 SANS Survey on Endpoint Protection, 45% of organizations had employees’ devices covered under their security management.

Similarly, the McAfee Mobile Threat Report of 2019 reveals that hackers can easily access internal data via advanced smartphones. It is essential to track every internal activity to ensure the enterprise’s private data security. Endpoints are increasing due to the increased use of remote location servers, smartphones, and connected devices. An increase in endpoints can mean more attacks and data breaches. Endpoint solutions can secure all endpoints and keep track of devices and malicious activity. This will drive endpoint security market expansion as more people adopt the BYOD policy.

Restraining factors

A Dearth of Skilled Laborers Can hamper Market Growth

While endpoint solutions are designed to protect organizations against various attacks, some market factors continue to limit their growth. Many companies find it challenging to hire skilled personnel to maintain security systems. The cost of training technical staff in continuous technology evolution is high, especially for SMEs. According to McAfee’s 2018 Cyber security Talent Report 2018, employers find it challenging to hire cybersecurity professionals. Gartner also found increasing skills gaps due to the rapid evolution of digital solutions. This will likely hinder endpoint protection solutions’ adoption. These barriers can be overcome by organizations undergoing regular digital skills training.

Market Key Trends

Healthcare is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period

Cyber-attacks are becoming more sophisticated, expensive, and purposeful. The healthcare sector must face its cyber risk. The healthcare sector is in a period of transition. IT infrastructure, as well as cybersecurity, are essential.

A lack of ability to protect endpoints from increasing threats, such as advanced attacks, fileless malware, and evasive threats, is why endpoint security products need to be improved. Lack of threat defense into endpoints is closely linked to lack of visibility.

Information sharing is increasing due to the growing number of connected devices healthcare workers use. But, it is also increasing the risk of the endpoint. According to ETNO reports, the EU region had 2.79 Million IoT-connected healthcare devices for FY2019.

Endpoint security provides additional protections beyond what is available with antivirus software. Special protections may be required for healthcare endpoint security. Wi-Fi security is also required, as hackers may use unprotected WiFi connections to hack into medical devices.

Recent Development

The company launched Microsoft’s endpoint management platform in May 2019. It features Intune and configuration management functions and other Microsoft services. The endpoint manager allows enterprises to manage multiple devices that their employees use.

Broadcom, a global tech provider of semiconductors and infrastructure software, acquired Symantec’s enterprise-security business in August 2019. By integrating Symantec Enterprise Security Portfolio with Broadcom’s existing solution portfolio, Broadcom’s infrastructure-software footprint will significantly increase.

Symantec acquired Javelin Networks, an advanced software company offering protection against Active Directory-based attacks, in November 2018.

Trend Micro introduced XGen endpoint protection in October 2018. This combination of cross-generational threat defense systems intelligently applies the correct solution. The result is more effective, efficient security against threats.

CrowdStrike introduced CrowdStrike Falcon EPP solutions in April 2018 with the combination of the technology. EPP technology includes a Falcon endpoint protection team that is highly qualified and experienced.

ey Companies

Microsoft

AO Kaspersky Lab.

Sophos Ltd.

IBM

McAfee LLC

Trend Micro Incorporated

Bitdefender

F-Secure

Broadcom (Symantec Corporation)

Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntѕ:

By Security Solution

Firewall

Antivirus

Application Control

Other Key Players

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Application

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Industrial

Other Applications

Frequently Asked Questions

How much revenue does the global endpoint security market generate? How fast will the global payment increase over the next five years?

Which enforcement segment offers the most growth opportunities for market players in endpoint security?

Which end-user segments are expected to succeed in the global endpoint safety market?

What are some key factors driving the expansion of the endpoint safety market? What are the most significant opportunities for new and existing market players in the endpoint security market?

Which companies are significant players in the global security endpoint market?

What regions and countries will significantly demand endpoint protection solutions in the coming years?

