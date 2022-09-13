Global Healthy Snack Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.7% through 2022-2031

The global market for healthy snacks was valued at USD 855.7 billion in 2021. From 2022 to 2031, the market is expected to grow at a 6.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Demand is growing

North America is expected as one of the top markets for healthy snacks. Expect an increased demand for the product as customers change their eating habits. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the most appealing destination on the international market for the duration. Modernization and growing demand in Asia-Pacific for this product can be attributed to increasing interest in the product.

The country section of this report provides information about specific market-impacting variables and regulation changes that impact market futures and the present. For each country, the report provides technical trends, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, downstream and upstream analysis, case studies, and analysis of downstream value chains. The country data forecast also includes information about the availability and challenges faced by global brands due to solid or weak competition from local and national brands, domestic tariffs, trade routes, and the impact on these brands.

Driving Factors

Growing demand for functional/healthy foods fuels the need for healthy snack products

The demand for functional foods is increasing in the global market. This is due to consumers’ desire to maintain their overall health and decrease the risk of some lifestyle-related chronic diseases. Consumers continue to search for healthier food options. Food products with functional ingredients such as micronutrients or proteins, fiber, protein, and vitamins have been adopted into the mainstream by retailers.

The market for healthy snacks is growing because of the increased promotion of these functional foods for weight control, improving digestion health, and reducing the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other conditions.

Convenience foods and On-the-go Snacking are gaining in popularity to help support developments

The growing popularity of convenient, ready-to-eat foods and quick snacking has played a significant role in the expansion of the healthy snacks market. In a hectic schedule, quick nutrition is possible with on-the-go snacks. Mondelez International’s recent state-of-snacking report found that 59% prefer to eat smaller meals throughout the day to avoid overeating.

People also see snacks as part and parcel of a healthy diet due to their tiny portions. These small, portable snacks are a great way to get an extra energy boost while on the go. Many healthy snack products are available to meet the growing demand for healthy eating.

Restraining factors

Technological and processing-related challenges that could impede the market growth

There are many challenges that manufacturers face when making healthy snacks. Customers are attracted to the crispiness and texture of snacks. The final product’s surface can be affected by reducing or eliminating fats & Sugars and incorporating whole grains. Therefore, fruit and vegetable snacks can have shelf stability and preservation problems.

Creating clean-label snacks may prove difficult if you don’t have ingredients that enable emulsification or stabilization. These problems will be solved by continuing technological and innovation advances.

Market Key Trends

New Trend: On-the-go Nutrition to Drive Innovation in Snacking Industry

Due to their busy lifestyles and increasing numbers of people entering the formal workforce, snacks are in high demand. Because snacks can provide immediate satiety and a much-needed rest after a stressful day, this market is booming with healthy snacks that can help you avoid some chronic diseases and keep your health & well-being. The popularity of snacking on-the-go nutrition is growing rapidly among millennials and working adults as they search for healthy snacks to help with nutrient deficiencies.

Recent Development

September 2019: Tyson Foods, Inc. has launched a Pact brand, which offers functional benefits, including a refrigerated snack.

October 2018: Health Warrior, Inc., a US-based nutrition company, has been acquired by PepsiCo, Inc., which will expand its position in the nutritional bars market.

The Kellogg Kashi firm launched Chewy Nut Butter Bars. This gluten-free bar is made from natural nuts, kernels, and butter.

Special K Nourish and Protein Snack Bits were introduced by Kellogg’s Special K. This product can be found in various snacks and portable snacks.

Key Companies

B&G Food

General Mills

Mondelez International

Nestle

PepsiCo Foods

The Kellogg Company

Key Market Segments

Type

Cereal & granola bars

Nuts & seeds snacks

Meat snacks

Dried Fruit snacks

Trail mix snacks

Application

Traditional Channel

Network Sales

