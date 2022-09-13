3D Sensors Market Size Worth USD 9.4 Billion by 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 28.1%

The global 3D sensor market was estimated at USD 2.7billion in 2021. By 2026, it will be projected to rise to USD 9.4billion. The market is expected to grow at a 28.1% annual rate from 2021 to 2026. 3D sensors have expanded their use from consumer electronics to the automotive and healthcare industries due to their ability to capture 3D images. 3D sensors are of different types, based on different technologies, and their functions are application-specific.

Driving Factors

The image sensor market’s growth is driven by the use of image sensors in automobiles. The sensors can be used in many areas, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), dash cams, side mirror replacements, night vision, LiDAR monitors, gesture recognition systems, and dash cameras. ADAS equipped with image sensors can provide parking assistance, collision avoidance, lane departure warning, and even collision avoidance.

Several prominent image sensor players focus on new products that can be used for automotive applications. ON Semiconductor (US) launched the HayabusaCMOS sensor platform in October 2017. This CMOS-based image sensor platform delivers new levels of performance and image quality for automotive applications like ADAS, mirror replacement, autonomous drive, rear- and surround-view systems, and ADAS.

Restraining Factors

Images shot with low-megapixel cameras come with many limitations. Images taken with low-megapixel cameras have many drawbacks. The demand for high-megapixel cameras continues to grow. To increase the number and size of pixels, manufacturers need to increase the chip’s size or reduce the pixel pitch. A more considerable chip cost will result in a higher price. The only option is to reduce the pixel pitch to produce high-resolution images at a low cost. This can be a complicated and costly process. In most cases, shrinking the pixel pitch will result in a smaller photo-sensing area, affecting the image’s performance. This is hindering the growth and potential future of the image sensor market.

Market Key Trends

Global passenger car sales reached more than 78 million units in 2017. China and the United States are the two largest automotive markets worldwide. The US was home to more than 6.3million passenger cars in 2017, and the country produced around 4 million cars that same year.

The 3D sensor market is expected to impact the automotive and car sectors significantly.

Furthermore, 3D technology is being used more frequently in R&D departments of the automotive industry, which has a positive impact on the market’s growth prospects in Europe, in particular in Germany and Britain. This technology is used in the development and engineering of new vehicle models.

Recent development

June 2019 – Infineon launches the 3D image sensor solution, the REAL3IRS2381C, for mobile devices. The IRS2381C image scanner delivers a premium, secure, real-time 3D viewing experience. This sensor is suitable for outdoor or indoor lighting.

January 2018 – Intel released two ready-to-use RealSense depth camera models, the D415 or D435, to enable developers to embed 3D depth sensoring into any design.

Lucid Vision Labs has launched Helios ToF 3D cam. This camera integrates Sony DepthSense IMX556PLR BSI ToF sensors with 10mm pixel. The sensor also features a high modulation contrast ratio. To produce depth data at 60 fps and 640×480 resolution, Helios ToF 3D is available from Lucid Vision Labs.

Sony Corporation unveiled a back-illuminated time-of-flight image sensor in December 2017. This sensor offers VGA resolution in a small size and allows range-finding solutions.

Microsoft created MobileFusion, an app that allows 3D scanning with smartphones. It was released in August 2015. This application allows users scan an object by scanning it with a smartphone. This app first captures RGB information and then takes stereo depth.

Key Companies

Infineon Technologies

Microchip Technology

Omnivision Technologies

PMD Technologies

Softkinetic

Asustek Computer

Cognex Corporation

IFM Electronic GmbH

Intel Corporation

LMI Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Segmentation

Type

Image

Position

Accelerometer

Acoustic

Application

Consumer electronics

Medical care

Aerospace and defense

Industrial robot

Automobile

