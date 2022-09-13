Jewelry Market Size in USD 249.02 Billion to Accelerate at 8.5% CAGR Through 2031

The global jewelry market is estimated to be worth USD 249.02 trillion in 2021. This number will increase at a compound annual rate of 8.5% between 2022-2030. Product demand will be driven by increasing disposable income and the innovative designs of manufacturers.



The key factors driving industry growth are the acquisitions and strategic collaborations of major players, the growing trend for cross-cultural jewelry, and the adoption of e-commerce to purchase jewelry.

Driving Factors

The rising global economy results from high disposable incomes and increased spending power, which are driving an increase in the consumption of ornaments. Different customs that people follow when adopting ornaments worldwide are expected to increase the demand for the product. According to August 2020’s World Gold Council article, Chinese people are known to give gold ornaments to their children at special events.

Ask For PDF Sample Report Here: https://market.us/report/jewelry-market/request-sample/

Restraining factors

An increasing number of countries worldwide enforcing strict rules on the export and import of ornament goods has increased tariffs. This results in a higher final cost and discourages many consumers. In addition, market growth may be affected by increased political tensions between countries. The ban on the import of ornament products is expected to cause more problems. A clash of soldiers between India and China in Galway valley is one example of a likely decrease in trade between these two countries.

Market Key Trends

Jewelry demand is rising as the world emerges from the 2008 financial crisis and a recession. Consumer preference has shifted to branded jewelry in recent years. This trend is most prominent among the new upper middle class or wealthy consumers, especially in the Asia Pacific. Branded jewelry is a status symbol. According to the World Gold Council, India and China made up more than 50% of the global demand for gold jewelry in 2018.

Manufacturers increasingly incorporate technology with ornaments, driving the demand for their products. The Ringly Luxe Smart Ring features a large gemstone and a base made of 14k gold. It also has several technological features like activity tracking. This includes distance, calories burned, steps taken, and other useful information. In many ornament products, GPS is embedded to ensure safety in case of theft or loss. This will likely increase the demand.

Recent development

April 2019 – International Jewelry Design, Inc. has launched DBW Jewelry. Build. Wear) for the company’s B2B retail customers and the general public through an interactive e-commerce site that is direct to the consumer.

January 2020 – Hong Kong’s Chow Tai Fook has announced the acquisition by Enzo, a gems-maker. The acquisition will allow Enzo to expand its reach across mainland China.

Key Companies

Buccellati

ChowTai Fook

De Beers

Harry Winston

A & D Gem Corporation

Arihant Jewellers

B. Vijaykumar & Co.

Blue Nile

Buccellati Jewelers

Chanel

Compagnie Financere Richemont?

Dora International

Fame Diamonds

Gemco Designs

Graff Diamonds

J.B. And Brothers

Joyalukkas

Kirtilals

Laxmi Diamonds

Suashish Diamonds

Segmentation

Type

by Product

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Bangles

Pendants

by Jewelry Type

Diamond in Gold

Gold

Platinum

Silver

Gemstones

Application

Male

Female

Children

Key questions

What is the size of the jewelry market?

How is the growth of the jewelry market?

Which segment had the largest share of the jewelry market?

Which are the major players in the jewelry industry?

What are the main factors that drive the jewelry market?

Explore our report:

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)