Taiwan state-run utility Taipower unveils 10-year plan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — State-run electricity producer Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) said Thursday (Sept. 15) that it would spend NT$564.5 billion ($18.13 billion) over the next 10 years to strengthen the resilience of the country’s power network.

Taiwan has been battling occasional local power supply problems, including a blackout in early March which affected more than 5 million households. The government has also named 2025 as the year when all three of the country’s nuclear power plants will have gone out of service.

The 10-year project will boost the network’s ability to react to unforeseen circumstances and prevent the recurrence of large-scale blackouts, Taipower said. Top managers said past construction projects had resulted in a large-scale concentration of electricity networks, CNA reported.

The new plan would work toward the decentralization of the power supply while improving the distribution network, the resilience of basic equipment, and the functioning of emergency backup systems.