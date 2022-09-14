Cosmetic Oil Market 2022 Research Report Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation and Industry Growth 2028

Global Cosmetic Oil Market is valued approximately USD 56.10 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Cosmetic oils include carrier oils such as almond and coconut oil, as well as essential oils. Various features of these oils, such as antibacterial, moisturizing, and anti-inflammatory capabilities, are expected to drive their demand over the next few years, consequently boosting market expansion.

Furthermore, the rising desire for organic and natural beauty products is projected to drive demand even higher. Cosmetic oils are used in hair and skincare products as hair, facial, and elixir oils, as well as lipsticks, lip balms, moisturizers, and serums. Increasing demand for hair products containing beauty oils, such as argon oil, which aid in the treatment of issues such as dandruff, dry scalp, and so on, will boost the market even more. Product demand is increasing due to increased desire for natural components. The aesthetic benefits of such oils are also increasing their demand in the cosmetic industry. Bio-oils have recently emerged as a viable alternative to chemical-based face creams due to their potential to treat hyperpigmentation, scars, stretch marks, and dry skin. With increased consumer expectations concerning the substances used in cosmetics, the markets for natural and organic cosmetics are expected to rise rapidly in the coming years. Companies such as Innisfree, Farsali, Khadi, and Biotique are introducing a variety of essential oils and cold-pressed face and hair oils in order to prosper in the market. L’Oreal stated in May 2022 to introduce third-employee equity ownership in 63 countries, allowing all employees to become more involved in the company’s progress. Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients launched a ‘Beauty Activations’ brand accelerator programme in May 2022 to collaborate with North American cosmetics brands. Because of the relationship with Symrise via the Beauty Activations platform, brands will have access to in-depth marketing data, specific formulae, and an award-winning ingredient selection. LVMH, Natura & Co., Henkel, L’Oreal, and Unilever worked in September 2021 to develop a mechanism for analyzing and grading the environmental consequences of the cosmetics business. However, rising awareness of side effects and access to surgical options impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Cosmetic Oil Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific emerged as the market leader. Over the projected period, the worldwide market is likely to be driven by a growing number of firms such as Patanjali and Farsali, as well as improving cosmetics technology. Furthermore, new product releases such as Indulekha hair oil use the essence of the Bringhraj plant owing to its properties to minimize hair fall and regenerate hair growth, which is expected to drive regional market growth. South Korea’s cosmetic market is one of the most important industries driving the APAC region, and it is the largest importer.

Major market players included in this report are:

L’Oreal

Unilever

Coty

Shiseido

Innisfree

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

The Procter & Gamble Company

Beiersdorf Manufacturing company

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Almond

Olive

Coconut

Essential

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

