Tech Savvy Hotel Chains Market 2022 Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast till 2028

Global Tech Savvy Hotel Chains Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Tech Savvy Hotel Chains can be defined as hotel properties that eliminates the traditional touchstones of the hotel experience. Tech savvy hotels make use of different technologies such as internet-connected devices, blockchain technology and robotics technology among others. Tech savvy hotels offers several advantages and facilities such as automated luggage storage for guests, app & RFID wristbands-based check-in, locking & unlocking of doors among others. The growing digitization in hospitality sector and increasing Internet of Things (IoT) spending in hospitality industry as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the worldwide smart hospitality sector was valued at USD 6 billion, and this amount is projected to grow to USD 24.98 billion by 2027, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6 percent. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic initiatives such as market expansion, and new technological advancements to leverage the increasing inclination towards Tech Savvy Hotels. For instance, in October 2019, Amsterdam, Netherlands based tech savvy hotel chain CityHub launched its new chain in Copenhagen, Denmark. This new facility would be CityHub’s first property outside The Netherlands and would be the biggest CityHub property so far. Moreover, in May 2022, New York, USA based NoMo SoHo Hotel launched a blockchain technology based curated NFT named NFT Stays. These specially curated NFTs, packaged with three- to six-night stays at NoMo SoHo. Also, growing tourism sector in emerging economies and rapid urbanization & increasing per capita travel spending are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high initial capital requirement and periodic maintenance & upgradation requirement impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Tech Savvy Hotel Chains Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing digitization across different industries and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of tourism sector and increasing penetration of 5G, IoT technologies in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Tech Savvy Hotel Chains Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

W Singapore

The Hotel Silken Puerta America

The Yotel New York City

Eccleston Square Pimlico

Pengheng Space Capsules Hotel

Blow Up Hall 5050

City Hub

Kameha Grand

Hotel Zetta

Henn Na Hotel

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Price Level

Luxury

Upscale

Midscale

Economy

By Room Capacity

Small

Medium

Large

Mega

By Application

Urban

Airport

Resorts

Other Applications

By Technology

Contactless Check-in

Temperature Control

Digitally Interactive Displays

Robotic Luggage Concierge

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

