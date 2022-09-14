Industrial Graters Market Research Report, Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation, New Technology and Forecast 2022 to 2028

Global Industrial Graters Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Industrial Graters also known as shredders can be defined as industrial equipment utilized for grating various food products such as dairy, fruits & vegetables into fine pieces. These graters are available in automatic & semiautomatic variants. Industrial Graters are widely utilized in food processing industry for enhancing food production capacity and overall operating efficiency. The rising demand for ready to eat food products and growing automation in food processing industry as well as increasing penetration of retail food outlets are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5915

For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in read to eat meals category is valued at USD 510 billion, and this amount is projected to grow at CAGR of 6.20% between 2022 and 2027 to reach to USD 688.96 billion by end of 2027. Furthermore, as per Statista – in 2020 the global market for industrial automation was valued at USD 175 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 265 billion by 2025. Also, growing number of funding activities from government authorities towards food processing industry as well as increasing emergence of online food services platforms are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high installation cost and preventive maintenance requirement impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Industrial Graters Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of automated grater and increasing consumption of packaged food products in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of the food processing units and increasing penetration of retail food chains in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Industrial Graters Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Travaglini S.p.A.

Arsopi

Sirman Spa

Deville Technologies

Hajek Maschinenbau

Kronitek

Marchant Schmidt

Jas Enterprises

Kumaar Industries

Jaymech Food Machines Ltd

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5915

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Course Grater

Fine Grater

Medium Course Grater

Square Grater

Tapered Grater

Others

By Food & Beverage Processing Application:

Dairy

Bakery & Confectionery

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5915

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5915

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few More Reports:-

Overnight face mask Size with Growth Statistics 2022, Industry Size, Key Segmentation and Competitive Strategy till 2030

Baby Carrier Market

Nail Polish Market

Shoe Care Market

Tennis Racquet Market