Boutique Hotels Market 2022 Size, Share, Comprehensive Research Study and Forecast to 2028

Global Boutique Hotels Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
The Boutique Hotels can be defined as a smaller, upscale, luxury hotel. In comparison with traditional hotels boutique hotels offer a distinct personality, intimate experience, and highly personalized service. Boutique hotels are located posh & upscale neighborhoods of cities and generally do not offer more than 100 rooms. The growing Hotel industry in Post covid era and increasing occupancy rate in luxury hotels as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5917
For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, revenue in worldwide hotel segment is estimated at USD 300 billion, and the revenue is projected to grow to USD 485 billion by end of 2026. Furthermore, leading market players in hospitality sector are working towards expansion in boutique hotel sector to leverage the increasing demand for Boutique Hotels Market. For instance, in October 2021, ITC Hotel launched its new destination-led luxury brand called Mementos. Under this new brand Mementos, the hospitality group would open boutique luxury hotels across various destinations. Moreover, in April 2022, Espire hospitality Group launched a new luxury boutique resort brand named ZANA in India. Under ZANA brand the first property would be a 30 rooms lakeside resort in Udaipur. Also, growing emergence of leased franchised hotel chains as well as rapid urbanization in emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of penetration in developing regions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Boutique Hotels Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing trend of low budget luxury hotels and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rapid urbanization and increasing penetration franchised hotel chains, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Boutique Hotels Market across the Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- ITC Hotels Limited
- The Indian Hotels Company Limited
- Jumeirah International LLC
- Mandarin Oriental International Limited
- Four Seasons Holdings Inc.
- Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.
- Triple Creek Inn
- Starwood Hotels & Resorts
- Hilton
- Marriott International
- InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5917
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Business Hotel
Suite Hotels
Airport Hotels
Resorts Hotels
By Application
Travelers
Educational Trips
Friends & Family Trip
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5917
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5917
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/
Few More Reports:-
Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market
Global Medium Voltage AC Market
Hydrogen Generation Market
Offshore Drilling Fluid Market
Waste to Energy Market