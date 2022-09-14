Rugby Apparel Market 2022 Rising Demand, Emerging Growth and Business Development till 2028

Global Rugby Apparel Market is valued at approximately USD 0.9 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11%over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Rugby’s growing popularity and importance in both developed and emerging countries are likely to fuel the market’s overall rise. Furthermore, the growing demand for new and inventive rugby apparel designs among players is pushing the market size. Another major element driving the market is the growing number of females playing rugby and participating in rugby games around the world.

The growing global interest in rugby games, combined with an increasing number of rugby players, is likely to drive market expansion in the future years. This population comprises both professional rugby players and individuals who enjoy the sport as a recreational hobby. Rugby clothing gives ease of movement and comfort, as well as moisture control, which is increasing their utilisation and fueling market expansion. Furthermore, the growing number of educational institutions, such as schools and colleges, that provide rugby as a key activity for students to participate in is likely to fuel market expansion. Key industry participants are taking a variety of initiatives to strengthen their market presence. Partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, the development and introduction of new goods, global expansion, and other initiatives are examples of these processes. For example, Canterbury, the official kit partner of Irish Rugby, presented the new home jersey for the Spain Women’s Rugby team in October 2020, which is to be used throughout the 2022/21 season. However, rugby is not a mainstream sport, making it a niche for a vast population, which is projected to impede market growth throughout the projection period.

The key regions considered for the global Rugby Apparel Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe dominated the global rugby apparel market and forecasted period, the region is expected to have the highest CAGR. The region’s growth is due to the huge popularity of rugby in major countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and others, as well as the region’s high engagement in sports. In Asia Pacific, the market is predicted to grow at a substantial CAGR between 2022 and 2028. The market expansion can be ascribed to the region’s growing rugby fan population, particularly in China and India.

Major market players included in this report are:

Adidas AG

BADGER RUGBY LTD.

Nike Inc.

Canterbury

Decathlon SA

Gilburt Rugby

KOOGA

MACRON SPA

Olympus Rugby

O’Neills Irish International Sports Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Upper Wear

Bottom Wear

Socks

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

