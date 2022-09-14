North America Smart Home Appliances Market SWOT Analysis and Growing analysis and current trends with most demanding key players 2022-2030

The North America Smart Home Appliances Market would witness market growth of 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America Smart Home Appliances Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Product (Smart Washing Machines, Smart Air Purifiers, Smart Refrigerators, Smart TV), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Nearly two-thirds of the energy used by buildings is from domestic appliances. Industrial appliances can consume a lot of energy. The integration of devices from many vendors or vertical industrial sectors would allow for the development of intelligent, networked smart gadgets that will build integrated energy-consuming, energy-producing, and energy-management systems in the home and workplace. It is essential that all of these connected appliances be able to interact both with each other as well as with the service platforms.

Open interfaces are needed for this. The availability of a standardized solution and associated test suites would be the fundamental facilitator of the Internet of Things, and interoperability is thus a crucial component in developing an IoT ecosystem. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as storage systems, are examples of smart appliances. Combining appliances from several suppliers is necessary for such systems to be both technically and commercially viable, as well as broadly adopted.

The regional population’s disposable income is rising rapidly. According to the Bureau of Energy Analysis, personal disposable income grew by 5.6% despite a 1.1% increase in income, primarily as a result of an increase in transfer payments. Transfer payments surged by 32.7% and by an additional 5.4% in 2021 owing to government stimulus funds provided during the pandemic. Consumer expenditure climbed by $32.7 billion, or 0.2%, while personal income increased by $113.4 billion, or 0.5%, per month in 2021.

The US market dominated the North America Smart Home Appliances Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $12,365.8 million by 2028.The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would witness a CAGR of 9.6% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Smart Washing Machines, Smart Air Purifiers, Smart Refrigerators, Smart TV and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux AB, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Miele & Cie. KG.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Product

Smart Washing Machines

Smart Air Purifiers

Smart Refrigerators

Smart TV

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

Apple, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Robert Bosch GmbH

LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)

Whirlpool Corporation

Electrolux AB

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Miele & Cie. KG

