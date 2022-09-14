Smart Food and Beverage Label Market Share, Industry Size, Trends, and Forecast to 2030| Alien Technology, Avery Dennison

Smart Food and Beverage Label Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Food and Beverage Label Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Smart Food and Beverage Label market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2030 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The global major Key Players of Smart Food and Beverage Label Market include Alien Technology, LLC., Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Label Insight, Inc., Qliktag Software Inc., Sato Holding Corporation, Thin Film Electronics ASA and UWI Technology Limited and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a % market share of Smart Food and Beverage Label in 2021.

A smart label is an item identification slip that contains more advanced technologies than conventional bar code data. The most common enhancements in smart labels are QR codes, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) tags and specially configured RFID tags.

QR codes are a type of 2D bar code that provides easy access to information through a smartphone or other device equipped with a barcode reader. 2D bar codes can store up to 7,089 characters, significantly greater storage than is possible with the 20-character capacity of a unidimensional barcode. QR code smart labels are often used to facilitate package shipping.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) tag-based smart labels are commonly used to prevent theft of library books and merchandise in stores. When the item is checked out or purchased, the tag is deactivated. If someone tries to leave the premises with an item with an active tag, an alarm sounds.

RFID tag-based smart labels are commonly used in manufacturing. They consist of a flat configuration of an RFID tag inserted into an item identification slip.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Smart Food and Beverage Label market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Smart Food and Beverage Label landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

RFID accounting for % of the Smart Food and Beverage Label global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Food segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about % in 2028.

This report focuses on Smart Food and Beverage Label volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Food and Beverage Label market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Smart Food and Beverage Label Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

RFID

NFC

Temperature Sensing Labels

Others

Segment by Application

Food

Beverages

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Smart Food and Beverage Label Market, due to growing demand for Smart Food and Beverage Label Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

Presently, the Asia Pacific region conquers the Smart Food and Beverage Label Market.

COVID-19 – Next Thoughts: In this piece, we have shared key data and numbers that shine a spotlight on the current scale of the crisis and the economic fallout. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Key Market Features:

Major subjects like revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all assessed in the research and mentioned in the study. It also documents a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, combined with the pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

