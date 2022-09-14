Prescription Lens Market 2022 Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights 2028

Global Prescription Lens Market is valued approximately USD 45.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Cases of vision impairment caused by refractive errors are on the rise. The majority of these cases go unreported at first and contribute to the growing frequency of uncorrected refractive defects (URE). Patients with refractive problems are often ignorant of their condition and receive no therapy. As a result, several organizations specializing on the diagnosis and treatment of refractive errors are being formed in order to control the rise in URE. Sightsavers, a non-profit organization with operations in over 30 countries, focuses mostly on the African and Asian continents.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5923

To deliver sophisticated and inexpensive ophthalmic therapy, the organization creates an alliance with local, regional, national, and international partners and governments. To address the issue of URE, the group devised a refractive error method. In accordance with its dual-track methodology, the company provides refractive error services. Furthermore, the organization is extending its programme alliances and developing collaborations to improve URE services. The existence of such organizations, as well as increased awareness of refractive error therapy, are projected to boost the market. The rising prevalence of refractive defect cases, namely myopia and astigmatism, is predicted to fuel prescription lens demand. According to a WHO report, the global incidence of myopia was 33% in 2020 and is anticipated to rise to 52% by 2050. East Asia has the largest frequency of the illness, with China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore accounting for over half of the regional share. Prescription lenses aid in the resolution of the eyes’ failure to transfer light onto the retina for improved vision. These lenses come in a variety of forms and coatings and are favoured based on refractive order. Concave prescription lenses are used to treat myopia, whereas convex prescription lenses are used to correct hyperopia. Cylindrical prescription lenses are used to correct astigmatism. However, the high cost of Prescription Lens stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Prescription Lens Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounted for the most revenue share and is predicted to increase at the quickest rate over the projection period. The region’s growing frequency of refractive defects is increasing the number of patients and, as a result, the need for prescription lenses for their treatment. The rising prevalence of myopia and presbyopia in nations such as the United States and Canada leads to North America representing the second-largest revenue share. Furthermore, big market companies are operating in the region and are developing new prescription lenses.

Major market player included in this report are:

Essilor

ZEISS International

HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY

VISION EASE

SEIKO OPTICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.

PRIVE REVAUX

Vision Rx Lab

De Rigo Vision SpA

Fielmann

Lanvin

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5923

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Single Vision

Bifocal

Trifocal

Progressive

Workspace Progressives

Others

By Application:

Myopia

Hyperopia/Hypermetropia

Astigmatism

Presbyopia

By Coating:

Anti-reflective

Scratch Resistant Coating

Anti-fog Coating

Ultraviolet Treatment

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5923

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5923

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few More Reports:-

Foot Operated Faucet Market

Roasted Snacks Market

Lychee Market

Beverage Can Market

Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market

Sugar Beet Pectin Market