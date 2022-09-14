Decorative Lighting Market 2022 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2028

Global Decorative Lighting Market is valued approximately USD 37.97 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Decorative lighting is critical in obtaining the aforementioned characteristics. Some popular designers’ shift in attention to decorative lighting has simplified their implementation in homes, stores, malls, libraries, hotels, spas, parlours, restaurants, and washrooms. The growing knowledge of the significance of lighting in creating the mood of a room is projected to increase the utility of various decorative lighting fixtures.

A room’s brightness influences perceived size by generating a visually dynamic area. In addition, proper lighting with the suitable fixtures aids in producing a visual appeal to the place. Decorative lighting fixtures are seen as a seamless blend of usefulness and style in modern decor. When modern decor is thoughtfully chosen to compliment the floor, furniture, and wall colour, it creates a warm, inviting, and useful room. Acuity Brands Inc. intends to expand its cooperation with Microsoft in January 2022 in order to bring new capabilities to its lighting controls, building automation solutions, and smart lighting. The growing impact of social media influencers and numerous home decor web series on customers is raising demand for various types of decorative lighting fixtures. Fixtures of diverse forms, sizes, colours, and materials are required. Fiber fixtures are the most frequent, but glass, ceramic, bamboo, carved wood, and cloth fixtures are all popular. The size of the goods is another major aspect affecting the purchase. A fixture should not be so enormous that it dominates the other parts of the space or makes it appear crowded, nor should it be so little that it goes undetected or fails to accomplish its purpose. Signify (Philips), the world’s biggest lighting provider, finalized the acquisition of Fluence in May 2022. The deal fortifies the global farm lighting development platform and increases Signify’s position in the horticulture lighting sector. However, high cost of product impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Decorative Lighting Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader. The availability of power to every single household in the United States and Canada is critical to the adoption of innovative decorative lighting techniques. Furthermore, the United States alone has 116,108 malls in 2018. The majority of malls invest considerably in decorative lighting to create an inviting environment. Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing market. Decorative lighting has a substantial client base in emerging nations like as China, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives due to their growing populations and fast urbanization.

Major market players included in this report are:

Acuity

Philips (Signify)

Home Depot

Hubbell

Generation Brands

Juno

Lowe’s

GE Lighting

Osram

Amerlux

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Chandeliers

Pendants

Sconce

Flush Mount

Others

By Light Source:

LED

Fluorescent

Incandescent

Others

By Application:

Commercial

Household

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

