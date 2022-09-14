Europe Baby Care Products Market Fundamentals and Forecast Analysis 2022-2030

The Europe Baby Care Products Market would witness market growth of 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Europe Baby Care Products Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Price Point (High, Medium and Low), By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Baby care products are one of the industries with the fastest growth in India due to the increase in the number of working women, especially in developing nations like India. The population’s increased ability to purchase such high-end goods that ensure improved infant health has led to a noticeable increase in the demand for baby care products.

Growing knowledge of the advantages of feeding infants and toddler?s baby food with fewer pesticide residues generally between the ages of six months and two years also increases demand for it. Because their immune systems have not fully matured to fight illnesses, babies and toddlers are more vulnerable to foodborne sickness. Therefore, among the most crucial variables affecting the decision of the consumer are elements like high-quality items and their safety.

In order to avoid the damaging effects of chemical substances on their baby’s skin, younger parents of the Millennial age prefer natural baby skin care products. As more women work in the Europe region, there is an increase in disposable money, which encourages the use of high-quality healthcare items.

Consequently, the demand for natural infant skin care is growing. Germany is among the most populous nation in the European Union and the nineteenth-most populous nation in the world. This clearly shows that the birth rate in the region would be high and due to the large number of infants in the region, the demand for baby care products would increase.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Baby Care Products Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $3,120.9 million by 2028.The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Price Point, the market is segmented into High, Medium and Low. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Drug Stores/Pharmacy, Mass Merchandiser, Departmental Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel and Others. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Baby Hair Care, Baby Skin Care, Baby Food & Beverages and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson, The Procter and Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, California Baby, The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.), and Honasa Consumer Private Limited.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Price Point

High

Medium

Low

By Distribution Channel

Drug Stores/Pharmacy

Mass Merchandiser

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

By Product

Baby Hair Care

Baby Skin Care

Baby Food & Beverages

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

Unilever PLC

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson

The Procter and Gamble Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

California Baby

The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)

Honasa Consumer Private Limited

