Europe Catheter Stabilization Devices Market Manufacturers, Growth Rate and Market Situation Analysis 2022-2030

The Europe Catheter Stabilization Devices Market would witness market growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Europe Catheter Stabilization Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Products, By End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, and Others), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), located in the United Kingdom, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), located in the United States, both provide securement guidelines. It is also predicted that the existence of such rules will encourage the use of stabilization devices.

Although catheters are a necessary component of medical care, their increasing use raises the possibility that patients will get infections, which could be minor or fatal. Due to its widespread use, related bloodstream infections are becoming more common. As a result, stabilizing them is now an essential part of patient care and helps to cut down on associated problems. The expense of treating these infections goes up, as does the length of hospital stays, and patient morbidity goes up.

These devices do away with the necessity of sutures for catheter installation and firm positioning, which were conventional procedures that prolonged the patient’s recovery period and increased pain and discomfort for the patient. In addition, because of these characteristics and raising public awareness, the market is expanding.

The rising frequency of cardiovascular illnesses, which will increase demand for catheter stabilization devices, the catheter stabilization device market in Europe is anticipated to grow strongly shortly. For instance, the European Heart Network and European Society of Cardiology state that cardiovascular diseases (CVD) cause more than a million fatalities annually in Europe and more than million deaths in the European Union (EU), and that these incidences are rising quickly.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Catheter Stabilization Devices Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $113 million by 2028. The UK market is anticipated to grow a CAGR of 6.1% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Products, the market is segmented into Arterial Securement Devices, Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices, Peripheral Securement Devices, Urinary Catheter Securement Devices, Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices, and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Homecare Settings, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., TIDI Products, LLC, ConvaTec Group PLC, and Medline Industries, Inc. (Centurion Medical Products Corporation).

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Products

Arterial Securement Devices

Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

Peripheral Securement Devices

Urinary Catheter Securement Devices

Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

3M Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Baxter International, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

TIDI Products, LLC

ConvaTec Group PLC

Medline Industries, Inc. (Centurion Medical Products Corporation)

