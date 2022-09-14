Europe Corn Syrup Market Manufacturers, Growth Rate and Market Situation Analysis 2022-2030

The Europe Corn Syrup Market would witness market growth of 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Europe Corn Syrup Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals), By Distribution Channel (B2C and B2B), By Type, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Corn syrup is made from yellow dent corn variety no. 2. To generate 1 kilogram of glucose syrup when maize is wet-milled, approximately 2.3 liters of corn is needed to produce an average of 947g of starch. A bushel (25 kg) of corn can typically generate 14.3 kilograms of starch, and 15.1 kg of syrup. As a result, 60 bushels (1524 kg) of corn are required to generate one short ton, or around 2,300 liters of maize to produce one ton of glucose syrup.

Depending on how thoroughly the hydrolysis event has taken place, the syrup will either be thick or sweet. Moreover, the syrup is evaluated in order to distinguish between different grades. About one-third of the weight of the majority of corn syrups that are sold commercially is glucose.

Europe is a very big region and produces a huge amount of goods, including sweeteners made from corn starches, in 2020, claims the European Starch Industry Association. In order to assist the economy and community of their place of origin and position their company for long-term prosperity, a growing number of corn starch producers are investing in the corn sweeteners and starch market as a result of the increased demand for maize starch sweeteners across Europe. For instance, AGRANA inaugurated a new maize starch facility at the Aschach a der Donau location in Austria.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Corn Syrup Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $738.4 Million by 2028. The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into B2C and B2B. Based on Type, the market is segmented into High Fructose, Light, Dark, and Solid. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Corn Syrup market. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ACH Food Companies, Inc. (Karo), Grain Processing Corporation (Kent Corporation), Global Sweetners Holdings Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Corporation, Ingredion, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and COFCO Corporation.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

By Distribution Channel

B2C

B2B

By Type

High Fructose

Light

Dark

Solid

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

ACH Food Companies, Inc. (Karo)

Grain Processing Corporation (Kent Corporation)

Global Sweetners Holdings Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Corporation

Ingredion, Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

COFCO Corporation

