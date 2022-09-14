Europe Dental Veneers Market Growth and Future Trend Analysis 2030

The Europe Dental Veneers Market would witness market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Europe Dental Veneers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-Use (Dental Clinics and Hospitals), By Product Type (Porcelain, Composite and Others), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 ? 2028

A strong enamel layer on a tooth can be microscopically roughened by applying an acid gel to it. A very strong bond would be formed between the roughened surface and special resin glues or bonding agents. This enables a dentist to apply a porcelain veneer or tooth-colored filling for modest color alterations as well as form, position, and length adjustments. When completely bonded to enamel, veneers have a very long lifespan, lasting up to 20 years or even more for durable porcelain veneers and 7?10 years for composite veneers.

Laminate veneers are indeed a conservative method of treating unsightly front teeth. Dental ceramics’ ongoing development gives practitioners a wide range of possibilities for producing porcelain veneers that are both extremely attractive and practical. The aesthetics of the smile as well as the patient’s self-esteem can both be improved due to the advancements in ceramics, materials, and adhesive solutions. Clinicians need to be informed about the most recent ceramic materials in order to recommend them, as well as their uses and methods, and to ensure the completion of the clinical case.

The prevalence of dental disorders is rising in the region at a very rapid pace. According to the World Health Organization, nearly half of Europe’s population suffers from one of the most common disorders, which is now widely recognized as oral disease. Despite their widespread use, dental services only get limited statutory coverage in many European nations, as shown by the constrained service offerings and substantial private funding when compared to other health services. This Health Systems in Transition assessment looks into a variety of issues related to oral health care in Europe, including coverage gaps, unmet needs, financial protection, preventive community care, the workforce, corporate dentistry, and cross-border care.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Dental Veneers Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $226.4 million by 2028. The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on End-Use, the market is segmented into Dental Clinics and Hospitals. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Porcelain, Composite and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Planmeca Oy, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., James R. Glidewell, Dental Ceramics, Inc., COLTENE Group, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Ultradent Products Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Lion Dental Care, and Biolase, Inc.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By End-Use

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

By Product Type

Porcelain

Composite

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

Planmeca Oy

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

James R. Glidewell, Dental Ceramics, Inc.

COLTENE Group

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Ultradent Products Inc.

Amann Girrbach AG

Lion Dental Care

Biolase, Inc.

