Europe Desktop 3D Printing Market Emerging Trend, Advancement, Growth and Business Opportunities 2022-2030

The Europe Desktop 3D Printing Market would witness market growth of 18.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Europe Desktop 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Functional Parts, Prototyping, and Tooling), By Vertical, By Technology, By Component, By Material, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

As a result of different technical developments like artificial intelligence & machine learning, which allow automated printing for effective manufacturing, 3D printing systems are becoming more and more popular. Governments across the world have already begun to engage in 3D printing research and development (R&D), which has benefited the spread and uptake of technology. For example, the government of Dutch added a further spent a huge amount to its research & innovation budget for 3D printing.

SLS (selective laser sintering) also has numerous applications in a variety of industries, such as aerospace, defense, and the car industry, among others. As more nations prepare to launch satellites, the need for SLS printing is anticipated to rise as space exploration undergoes a paradigm shift. SLS is utilized more in electric and sports cars. Leading automakers are incorporating SLS 3D printing technology more and more into electric vehicles, which is projected to boost demand internationally and spur growth. In addition, a large number of mergers as well as acquisitions are taking place in the market, which is assisting SLS’s expansion in the 3D printing sector.

Currently, the UK is among the largest manufacturing countries in the world. The pandemic & the UK’s exit from the EU (also known as Brexit) had a substantial influence on the manufacturing sector and posed considerable problems for the sector. Over the past year, there have been substantial supply chain disruptions for UK manufacturing. Because of this, some larger OEMs have changed their investment plans and are now exploring or moving toward near-sourcing/on-shore manufacturing. Some of the problems brought on by supply chain interruptions are also being addressed by digital technologies such as 3D printing.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Desktop 3D Printing Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $479.3 million by 2028. The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 19.6% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Functional Parts, Prototyping, and Tooling. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Dental/Healthcare, Fashion & Jewellery, Education, Objects, Food, and Others. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Digital Light Processing, Stereolithography, Fuse Deposition Modelling, Laminated Object Manufacturing, and Selective Laser Sintering & Others.

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software (Design Software, Printer Software, Inspection Software, and Scanning Software), and Services. Based on Material, the market is segmented into Plastic, Ceramic, and Metal. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dassault Syst?mes SE, 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., Canon, Inc., Materialise NV, EnvisionTec, Inc. (Desktop Metal, Inc.), Voxeljet AG, Stratasys, Ltd., Proto lab, Inc., and Shapeways, Inc.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Application

Functional Parts

Prototyping

Tooling

By Vertical

Dental/Healthcare

Fashion & Jewellery

Education

Objects

Food

Others

By Technology

Digital Light Processing

Stereolithography

Fuse Deposition Modelling

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Selective Laser Sintering & Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Design Software

Printer Software

Inspection Software

Scanning Software

Services

By Material

Plastic

Ceramic

Metal

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

Dassault Syst?mes SE

3D Systems Corporation

Autodesk, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Materialise NV

EnvisionTec, Inc. (Desktop Metal, Inc.)

Voxeljet AG

Stratasys, Ltd.

Proto lab, Inc.

Shapeways, Inc.

