Europe Digestive Health Products Market 2022 Latest Innovations, Impacting Factors, Growth opportunities, Strategic Analysis, and Industry Challenges By 2030

The Europe Digestive Health Products Market would witness market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Europe Digestive Health Products Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Dairy Products, Supplements, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Bakery & Cereals), By Ingredient, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

The population’s need for digestive health products is also being driven by rising healthcare expenditures and expanding consumer awareness of probiotics and their advantages. Due to growing concerns about cutting Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, the European Commission and EPA have created supportive policies to increase both the production and consumption of organically produced substances. As a result, producers of food and beverages are working to strengthen organically derived additives in their product lines, which will help the market grow.

Food enzymes are appealing to food and beverage firms because of their versatility. The majority of commercial enzymes come from animals, however producers in the food enzyme industry, including Novozymes, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Danone, and others, are working to develop plant-based enzymes. The demand for dietary enzymes from plant-based sources is anticipated to increase significantly over the projected period because animal-based enzyme supplements are pH-sensitive and plant-based enzyme supplements can effectively survive stomach acids.

The term “probiotics” has been forbidden from being used on any products by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), as the word’s definition is deemed to be a health claim in and of itself. Food supplements are governed as foods in the EU. The vitamins, minerals, and substances utilised as their sources that can be employed in the production of dietary supplements are governed by harmonised regulation.

The European Commission has set harmonised regulations for compounds other than vitamins and minerals to safeguard consumers from potential health hazards and keeps a list of substances whose use is restricted because it is known or suspected that they may have harmful effects on health.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Digestive Health Products Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $4,507.3 million by 2028. The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Dairy Products, Supplements, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Bakery & Cereals, and Others. Based on Ingredient, the market is segmented into Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Food Enzymes (Microbial-based, Plant-based, and Animal-based). Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Danone S.A. (Sofina Group), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nestle S.A., Sanofi S.A., Cargill Corporation, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., and Arla Foods, Inc.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Type

Dairy Products

Supplements

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bakery & Cereals

Others

By Ingredient

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Food Enzymes

Microbial-based

Plant-based

Animal-based

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Danone S.A. (Sofina Group)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Sanofi S.A.

Cargill Corporation

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Arla Foods, Inc.

