Europe Football Shoes Market Demand Product Types, Application, Regions 2030

The Europe Football Shoes Market would witness market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Europe Football Shoes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Product, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Different boot types, and especially stud combinations, are available and vary according to the type of surface, the sport, and even the user’s position or function in the game. In most sports and positions, amateur athletes can get away with wearing sneakers or plastic-studded boots, also known as molded sole or firm ground boots, for hard pitches, but on well-kept or muddy fields, screw-in studs are advised for more traction. These can be made of metal, rubber, or plastic and are referred to as soft ground shoes.

Some players prefer wearing boots with screw-in studs in their non-dominant foot to offer grip while wearing boots with short rubber or plastic studs in their dominant (kicking/passing) foot to offer precision when playing on this type of ground. On both boots, the majority of players use a consistent setup. The screw-in stud is recommended in rugby union, especially for the positions of hooker, prop, and lock since they need extra grip for contested scrums. The maximum length for these screw-in studs is 21 mm. These footwears are frequently heavier than what is necessary for other football styles.

Europe is the origin of soccer, which is why it is so well-liked there. In Europe, the first game of soccer, or football as it is known in Europe, was played in England. At the time, the working class in Britain found the game to be incredibly popular, and it swiftly swept across Europe. The passion for soccer in Europe has grown significantly in the region as it is a great way of exercising and enjoying.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Football Shoes Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,905 million by 2028. The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Firm Ground, Hard Ground/ Multi Ground, Soft Ground, Artificial Ground, Turf Football, and Indoor Football. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour, Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Lotto Sport Italia Spa, New Balance Athletics, Inc., and ASICS Corporation.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Product

Firm Ground

Hard Ground/ Multi Ground

Soft Ground

Artificial Ground

Turf Football

Indoor Football

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

Adidas AG

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

Under Armour, Inc.

Mizuno Corporation

Lotto Sport Italia Spa

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

ASICS Corporation

