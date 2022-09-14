Europe Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Opportunity and Present Survey 2030

The Europe Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market would witness market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Europe Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Route of Disease Indication, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028
As NSAID research, production, and marketing operations include a large number of market participants, they frequently develop organic and inorganic growth strategies to increase their market share.
The availability of a wide range of NSAID preparations is also anticipated to support growth. For example, Pfizer Inc.’s Ketorolac tromethamine is used to treat fairly intense acute pain that necessitates opioid analgesia. Additionally, the GSK Group of Companies’ top company for relieving headaches is Excedrin, which combines caffeine, aspirin, and paracetamol. Over the projected period, it is expected that a strong market coverage of important brands and an increase in the launch of combination medications will fuel growth.
By the 2011 Five European Countries (5EU) National Health and Wellness Survey (NHWS), that comprised 57 512 respondents from Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the UK, individuals with self-reported peripheral joint OA were chosen. 19% of adult Europeans experience chronic pain that ranges from mild to severe intensity, which has a significant impact on their social and professional lives.
Probably half got subpar pain care, and only few were treated by pain experts. Even though there were disparities among the 16 nations, researchers have established that chronic pain is a significant issue in European healthcare that requires greater attention.
The Germany market dominated the Europe Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,663 Million by 2028. The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 6% during (2022 – 2028).
Based on Route of Administration, the market is segmented into Oral, Topical and Others. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy. Based on Route of Disease Indication, the market is segmented into Arthritis, Migraine, Ophthalmic Diseases and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly And Company, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, Viatris, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments covered in the Report:
By Route of Administration
Oral
Topical
Others
By Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacy
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
By Disease Indication
Arthritis
Migraine
Ophthalmic Diseases
Others
By Country
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Companies Profiled
Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories Ltd.
Pfizer, Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Bayer AG
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
Eli Lilly And Company
Sanofi S.A.
AstraZeneca PLC
Viatris, Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc.
